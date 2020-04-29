STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Writing the lockdown story

Vishnu Udayan, a short-film maker, has come out with a web series that narrates real-life stories from lockdown days

Published: 29th April 2020 06:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2020 06:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Gautham S
Express News Service

KOCHI: OTT platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime are experiencing heavy traffic ever since the lockdown was declared. Though many aspiring filmmakers and artists are using this time to watch movies and TV shows’, Vishnu Udayan, an award-winning short-film director, thought of using this time to create a web series based on lockdown. After roping in his friend Kiran Ashokan to the project, the duo released ‘Corona Kaalathe Jeevitha Kazchakal’, which depicts stories of everyday life. 

“The first few days of the lockdown were spent watching movies. But I got bored and began wondering what I can do to keep myself engaged. I was on a video call with my friends and I found out that one friend had his wedding postponed due to this. Another is stuck in London. This gave me an idea to bring to light such stories from lockdown times,” says Vishnu. The first episode premiered on April 4. Vishnu’s previous production ‘Waft’ won many awards. 

Kiran, who is Vishnu’s schoolmate, has worked as an assistant director in three movies and is an aspiring actor. “Vishnu called me and asked to start writing the script. He encouraged me to act too. It narrates lockdown experiences of my friends and relatives,” says Kiran. Two episodes were penned by Sruthi Pavithran.

Seventeen episodes came out so far and the series has garnered great response on social media for its simple narrative. It deals with awareness on serious issues like fake news, mixing humour and messages into them. “Our main motive was to give a chance to aspiring actors. So when the lockdown period is over, they have material to get started,” he said. Around 15 artists have been featured on the series so far, including those from Pune and Bengaluru.

Vishnu has also tried his hands on editing. “I send the script to artists over WhatsApp. They shoot it and share the footage. More than the video quality, the challenge is to bring in the best audio output. Phones record audio in different qualities, and there is a risk of noise peeping in. Since there’s no option for dubbing I’ve to clean up the audio,” adds Vishnu. 

Though shot at distinctive locations, some of the combinations have worked out well, and now the team gets audience requests to be a part of the series. “It’s really a novel experience. Seeing the response of people it induces a confidence that I could write,” says Kiran. The series is being produced by Green Parrot Talkies, a production house started by Vishnu along with his two friends. 

The cast of the series includes Kiran Ashokan, Athira Sivanand, Madhuri J K, Devika Murali, Malavika Murali, Sanjay Nair, Ashwin Jayan, Sanju Prabhakar, Chinchu Augustine, Dr Rajkumar, Gibin G Nair, Sachin Sathyan, Syju John, Misha Jose, Anantha Vishnu KS and Meenakshy RJ. Artists from 18 to 60 years have been part of the series. The makers are planning to bring out three more episodes.

