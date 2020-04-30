STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Krishi Bhavan to the rescue

While farmers across the state are staring at huge losses owing to closure of markets amid lockdown, cultivators in Chenkal have waded over tough times with the help of Krishi Bhavan

Published: 30th April 2020

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The announcement of a nation-wide lockdown last month was a cause for worry for farmers in Chenkal, a village in Thiruvananthapuram district. With all markets and shops shut, they feared their produce would rot. However a novel initiative by Krishi Bhavan ensured all harvest was sold in a few days.

From door-to-door delivery of vegetables to setting up pop-up stalls, Chenkal farmers have sold over 54,250kg of produce in just the past one month with the help of Krishi Bhavan. The village also cultivates pulses and paddy on 30 hectares of land apart from vegetable and banana cultivation. 

“We have been able to sell everything we cultivated at good prices to various buyers including Horticorp, through Samridhi and Jeevani-Sanjeevani markets. All our stores were open. A few farmers went around on vehicles to coastal areas to sell vegetables door-to-door. Vegetables were supplied for free at old-age homes. The same was done for an orphanage with differently-abled kids, and community kitchens,” said K M Sunil Kumar, agricultural assistant, Chenkal Krishi Bhavan.

With the summer rain wreaking havoc, officials are busy assessing losses sustained by banana farmers. “Some farmers face considerable loss but we are certain that they will come out on top of the crisis,” said Sunil. Agricultural officer V S Sathyan and assistants Sheeja Y S and Preeja P S are also part of the team working to help farmers.

