Learn some lessons, think twice before spitting in public

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Keralites, like their fellow south Indians, have been struggling to break the habit of spitting in public — a disgusting sight which has won us a lot of bad press. The Covid-19 period could bring it down to a great extent courtesy the face mask, which has been acting as a physical and psychological ‘barrier’. Those who closely observe the change in behaviour of people following the pandemic and how men adapted to it, believe that the public will adapt to the rule, which prohibits spitting in public places if it is strictly imposed.

“Spitting in open is an unhygienic privilege a person enjoyed while inside his house, which was situated independently. However, since there were no strict norms against it, he carried the habit with him while going out. This mannerism ends as part of their behaviour and needs to change,” said psychiatrist C J John. He said the same person if he is living in a flat or apartment complex, will not spit in the corridor or lift. “That shows he can adapt.

With spitting in public places becoming an offence, I think people will start to react more responsibly. If a rule is strictly imposed, I think people will adhere to it,” he said. John said making masks mandatory will help in preventing spitting in public places. A person needs to remove his mask or at least lift it before spitting. While doing so, he will think why he was forced to wear the mask and psychologically it will remind him of the pandemic and the necessity to maintain hygiene.

“The masks can act as a checkpoint for a person who tends to spit. Mask can be the deterrent which discourages him from spitting and serve as a reminder on the status of behavioural check,” added the doctor. Though spitting in open spaces is declared an offence under the Epidemic Ordinance 2020, it will be a difficult task for the police to identify the offenders. “Every time a person may not spit in front of/in the presence of policemen. In similar rules, the public should have self-awareness,” said K Lalji, ACP, Kochi.

Wear mask or pay fine

The police on Wednesday said face masks have been made mandatory from Thursday. Those who

violate the rule will be charged under IPC 290 and fined I200.