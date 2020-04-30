STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

OTP fraudsters bank on lockdown to fatten purse

The police have been repeatedly warning the public not to fall for such scams which ultimately bore fruits

Published: 30th April 2020 07:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2020 07:11 AM   |  A+A-

By Shan A S 
Express News Service

KOCHI: Covid-19 has crippled normal life and has been harsh on all segments of population, but not for a few who have taken the lockdown period as an oppurtunity. Online fraudsters are trying to make quick bucks by swindling the bank users who use smart phones for financial transactions, going by the spike in the number of attempts by con artists during the lockdown period.

According to Cyberdome, the technological research and development wing of the state police, since the lockdown came into force around 120 such attempts were made to dupe the public. In all these cases, the fraudsters, who posed themselves as bank representatives, tried to obtain the One Time Passwords (OTPs) from the users. The Cyberdome officials said the number is high when compared to the previous months.

Prior to the lockdown, the public used to receive a monthly average of 40-50 scam calls, which has doubled now. Though the number of scam calls has increased, only three people have so far lost money.
ADGP Manoj Abraham, the nodal officer of Cyberdome, said the majority of the callers claim to be bank officials trying to help the customers get moratorium for their term loans.

“The callers had asked customers to share their OTP and other credentials to help them avail the moratorium. They were trying to cash in on the financial vulnerability of the people. But not many fell for it as they were aware that the banking activities have been stalled due to the lockdown,” Manoj said.

The police have been repeatedly warning the public not to fall for such scams which ultimately bore fruits, Manoj said. Due to sustained efforts of various stakeholders, including police, the number of cases where people actually lost the cash has come down drastically. The Cyberdome said that until two years ago, at least 70 percent of swindlers could come out successful in their attempts, but now the number has come down drastically. “Now we get only about five such cases in which the scamsters were able to withdraw money. But in those cases also, we were able to recover the lost money,” sources said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
 Former Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan. (Photo | PTI)
Rs 65,000 crore needed to feed poor, Raghuram Rajan tells Rahul Gandhi
For representational purpose. (Photo | EPS)
Indian doctor in UAE overwhelmed as policeman salutes her for her service
Argnetina footballer Paulo Dybala (Photo | AFP)
Argentinian footballer Paulo Dybala tests positive for fourth time in six weeks
Kochi international airport. (File | PTI)
WATCH: Usually bustling Kochi wears empty look during lockdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rishi Kapoor joined Twitter in January, 2010, and became an instant cyber sensation. Over the past decade he had been, by turns, regaling, informing, and triggering off debates routinely with his blunt statements on social media.
Bidding farewell to a Kapoor son: Remembering Rishi's moves, grooves and stardom
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of the COVID-19 lockdown
Gallery
Rishi, the second child of actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj, was born on September 4, 1952.
'Dard-e-dil dard-e-jigar': Bobby's crush and Chandni's lover, Rishi Kapoor was one of a kind
Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away today at 67 in Mumbai. As Bollywood mourns his demise, here are his top 15 movies you cannot miss.
Rishi Kapoor's versatile journey in Bollywood: Here are his top 15 must watch films
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp