STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Private buses won’t resume services soon

The operators have approached the government seeking exemption from tax and diesel for half the price

Published: 30th April 2020 07:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2020 07:12 AM   |  A+A-

A view of the deserted private bus stand at Kaloor , A Sanesh

By Deena Theresa
Express News Service

KOCHI: Even as the general public awaits an end to the lockdown, there is speculation on resuming public transportation. While the lockdown will be lifted in a phased manner, there have been suggestions on restarting public transportation -- buses -- with restrictions such carrying half the number of seated passengers, stopping midway in certain places and equipping buses with sanitisers and masks. However, bus operators and drivers, who have been out of jobs for the past month, are unwilling to consider resuming operations in the city unless their demands are met. 

“Firstly, we have not been instructed to restart our services. Secondly, running with fewer passengers isn’t lucrative -- in fact, we’re already in loss and this will just add to our troubles. In the public transport system, around 98 per cent of the operators purely rely on bus services. A letter was sent to the authorities concerned last week but we’re yet to receive a response,” said M B Sathyan, president, Kerala Private Bus Operators’ Federation (KPBOF). The federation members have 12,600 buses operating in the state. 

 Their list of demands includes exempting them from tax, providing diesel for half the price, relieving them from paying Rs 1,260 towards the Welfare Fund and extending the term for receiving fitness certificates. “The Central government has extended the same till June 30 for the vehicles whose certificates have already expired. But there are several buses whose deadlines are nearing.

However, owing to the lockdown, reconditioning the buses will not be possible. As a result, we request the government to extend the same to six months. Also, sanitisers and masks must be provided by the government,” he said. Sathyan added that diesel price and employee wages constitute a large sum, which they wouldn’t be able to afford if the buses run with fewer passengers. “A litre of diesel costs `67. Buses require a minimum of 60 litres per day.

This is besides the employee wages which constitute `2,000 per day. As long as we have benefits which help us sustain, we are willing to resume operations. The government has introduced several policies and additional help for many sectors now. Employees associated with public transportation should also be in focus,” he said.  His sentiments were echoed by K B Suneer, district secretary, Private Bus Owners Association. 

“We’re not in a position to bear all the expenses and continue services with half the passengers. If our demands are met, we may restart operations. However, the pandemic has affected lives adversely and it is highly unlikely that people will depend on public transportation anytime sooner. For now, we will not be resuming after May 3,” he said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
 Former Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan. (Photo | PTI)
Rs 65,000 crore needed to feed poor, Raghuram Rajan tells Rahul Gandhi
For representational purpose. (Photo | EPS)
Indian doctor in UAE overwhelmed as policeman salutes her for her service
Argnetina footballer Paulo Dybala (Photo | AFP)
Argentinian footballer Paulo Dybala tests positive for fourth time in six weeks
Kochi international airport. (File | PTI)
WATCH: Usually bustling Kochi wears empty look during lockdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rishi Kapoor joined Twitter in January, 2010, and became an instant cyber sensation. Over the past decade he had been, by turns, regaling, informing, and triggering off debates routinely with his blunt statements on social media.
Bidding farewell to a Kapoor son: Remembering Rishi's moves, grooves and stardom
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of the COVID-19 lockdown
Gallery
Rishi, the second child of actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj, was born on September 4, 1952.
'Dard-e-dil dard-e-jigar': Bobby's crush and Chandni's lover, Rishi Kapoor was one of a kind
Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away today at 67 in Mumbai. As Bollywood mourns his demise, here are his top 15 movies you cannot miss.
Rishi Kapoor's versatile journey in Bollywood: Here are his top 15 must watch films
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp