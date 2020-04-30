Private buses won’t resume services soon

Deena Theresa By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Even as the general public awaits an end to the lockdown, there is speculation on resuming public transportation. While the lockdown will be lifted in a phased manner, there have been suggestions on restarting public transportation -- buses -- with restrictions such carrying half the number of seated passengers, stopping midway in certain places and equipping buses with sanitisers and masks. However, bus operators and drivers, who have been out of jobs for the past month, are unwilling to consider resuming operations in the city unless their demands are met.

“Firstly, we have not been instructed to restart our services. Secondly, running with fewer passengers isn’t lucrative -- in fact, we’re already in loss and this will just add to our troubles. In the public transport system, around 98 per cent of the operators purely rely on bus services. A letter was sent to the authorities concerned last week but we’re yet to receive a response,” said M B Sathyan, president, Kerala Private Bus Operators’ Federation (KPBOF). The federation members have 12,600 buses operating in the state.

Their list of demands includes exempting them from tax, providing diesel for half the price, relieving them from paying Rs 1,260 towards the Welfare Fund and extending the term for receiving fitness certificates. “The Central government has extended the same till June 30 for the vehicles whose certificates have already expired. But there are several buses whose deadlines are nearing.

However, owing to the lockdown, reconditioning the buses will not be possible. As a result, we request the government to extend the same to six months. Also, sanitisers and masks must be provided by the government,” he said. Sathyan added that diesel price and employee wages constitute a large sum, which they wouldn’t be able to afford if the buses run with fewer passengers. “A litre of diesel costs `67. Buses require a minimum of 60 litres per day.

This is besides the employee wages which constitute `2,000 per day. As long as we have benefits which help us sustain, we are willing to resume operations. The government has introduced several policies and additional help for many sectors now. Employees associated with public transportation should also be in focus,” he said. His sentiments were echoed by K B Suneer, district secretary, Private Bus Owners Association.

“We’re not in a position to bear all the expenses and continue services with half the passengers. If our demands are met, we may restart operations. However, the pandemic has affected lives adversely and it is highly unlikely that people will depend on public transportation anytime sooner. For now, we will not be resuming after May 3,” he said.