‘Sargalayam’ keeps child care home inmates engaged during lockdown

KOCHI: While many are hoping and waiting for the lockdown to end, thousands of inmates of 67 child care homes in the district are busy farming, painting and showcasing their different talents, thanks to the Women and Child Development Department. The department has launched ‘Sargalayam’, a competition for inmates of child care homes in various districts, to help them tide over the lockdown boredom.

Usually, the inmates go back to their families during the April-May vacation, while those who stay back go on group tours with the shelter home staff, attend special sessions led by teachers from various voluntary associations and participate in outdoor activities.

“Following the Covid-19 outbreak and lockdown, the children now stay indoors all the time. To help them overcome lockdown blues and the anxiety of the pandemic, the month-long, statewide contest has been organised. We believe this will keep them engaged,” said M K P Hafzeena, child protection officer, District Child Protection Unit, Ernakulam.

The contest, which will be held till May 15, consists of 16 activities. Major activities include painting, farming, gardening, cooking, story-writing, quiz, skit, singing and also a ‘hand wash challenge’. “Besides talent building and skill development, the competition aims at spreading social awareness on Covid-19 among children. The topic for quiz and story writing will be related to coronavirus.

The hand wash challenge aims at giving the children an idea about the importance of following hygiene guidelines strictly. All the competitions will be conducted in adherence to social distancing norms,” said Hafzeena. She said each child care home in the district will submit detailed reports along with a CD of the children’s participation in the competition to the district child protection officer before the end of May. “Three entries from each district will be selected and submitted for the state-level contest which will be held after the lockdown is lifted,” she said.

