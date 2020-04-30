STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

‘Sargalayam’ keeps child care home inmates engaged during lockdown

We believe this will keep them engaged,” said M K P Hafzeena, child protection officer, District Child Protection Unit, Ernakulam.

Published: 30th April 2020 07:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2020 07:11 AM   |  A+A-

By Shibu B S 
Express News Service

KOCHI: While many are hoping and waiting for the lockdown to end, thousands of inmates of 67 child care homes in the district are busy farming, painting and showcasing their different talents, thanks to the Women and Child Development Department. The department has launched ‘Sargalayam’, a competition for inmates of child care homes in various districts, to help them tide over the lockdown boredom.

Usually, the inmates go back to their families during the April-May vacation, while those who stay back go on group tours with the shelter home staff, attend special sessions led by teachers from various voluntary associations and participate in outdoor activities.

“Following the Covid-19 outbreak and lockdown, the children now stay indoors all the time. To help them overcome lockdown blues and the anxiety of the pandemic, the month-long, statewide contest has been organised. We believe this will keep them engaged,” said M K P Hafzeena, child protection officer, District Child Protection Unit, Ernakulam.

The contest, which will be held till May 15, consists of 16 activities. Major activities include painting, farming, gardening, cooking, story-writing, quiz, skit, singing and also a ‘hand wash challenge’.  “Besides talent building and skill development, the competition aims at spreading social awareness on Covid-19 among children. The topic for quiz and story writing will be related to coronavirus.

The hand wash challenge aims at giving the children an idea about the importance of following hygiene guidelines strictly. All the competitions will be conducted in adherence to social distancing norms,” said Hafzeena. She said each child care home in the district will submit detailed reports along with a CD of the children’s participation in the competition to the district child protection officer before the end of May. “Three entries from each district will be selected and submitted for the state-level contest which will be held after the lockdown is lifted,” she said.

The contest 
The contest, which will be held till May 15, consists of 16 activities. Major activities include painting, farming, gardening, cooking, story-writing and quiz.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
 Former Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan. (Photo | PTI)
Rs 65,000 crore needed to feed poor, Raghuram Rajan tells Rahul Gandhi
For representational purpose. (Photo | EPS)
Indian doctor in UAE overwhelmed as policeman salutes her for her service
Argnetina footballer Paulo Dybala (Photo | AFP)
Argentinian footballer Paulo Dybala tests positive for fourth time in six weeks
Kochi international airport. (File | PTI)
WATCH: Usually bustling Kochi wears empty look during lockdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rishi Kapoor joined Twitter in January, 2010, and became an instant cyber sensation. Over the past decade he had been, by turns, regaling, informing, and triggering off debates routinely with his blunt statements on social media.
Bidding farewell to a Kapoor son: Remembering Rishi's moves, grooves and stardom
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of the COVID-19 lockdown
Gallery
Rishi, the second child of actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj, was born on September 4, 1952.
'Dard-e-dil dard-e-jigar': Bobby's crush and Chandni's lover, Rishi Kapoor was one of a kind
Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away today at 67 in Mumbai. As Bollywood mourns his demise, here are his top 15 movies you cannot miss.
Rishi Kapoor's versatile journey in Bollywood: Here are his top 15 must watch films
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp