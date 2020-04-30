Southern Railway employees render yeoman services

By Express News Service

KOCHI: While the railways runs special trains to ensure seamless supply of essentials, staff of the Southern Railway, along with NGOs and others, have come to the aid of people in need. “Railway employees have been helping needy persons like porters, conservancy staff, mobile catering unit staff, prepaid auto drivers and others whose livelihood is interlinked with the railways,” said an officer.

Employees of the Thiruvananthapuram division raised funds and provided `2,000 each to 371 porters working at various stations, 18 station ticket booking agents and 28 halt agents under the division. “In Palakkad division, 246 beneficiaries, including 72 porters working at various stations under the division and other contract staff apprentices and migrant workers, received grocery kits. Funds were pooled from contributions of the railway staff,” the officer said.