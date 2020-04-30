Street vendors fear being left out in cold

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Street vendors of Ernakulam market and Broadway are locking horns with shop owners who are trying to shift them to an alternative location in the wake of the Covid-19 restrictions. Ever since the lockdown was relaxed partially, many elected representatives and shop owners have been underscoring the need to relocate the vendors to the GCDA ground at Marine Drive. “Once the lockdown is lifted, the market will witness activity again. People will become complacent.

The responsibility is on us to ensure social distancing in every outlet. It’s not like we want them to relocate, but their presence will make things worse,” said a Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi (KVVES) member. However, the vendors are demanding the continuation of the status quo by maintaining social distancing norms. “It’s illogical to shift street vendors.

It lead to loss of revenue for us and also create more difficulties to the customers,” said K A Usman, secretary, Ernakulam District Street Vendors’ Union. Earlier, Agriculture Minister V S Sunil Kumar had called a meeting of stakeholders here to discuss the issue. “Although the demand for shifting street vendors from the footpaths of Bison Road was raised at the meeting, it had been decided to allow them to sell their products by drawing lines across the street to ensure social distancing.

It will also provide enough space for goods transportation,” said a source close to the minister. Still, many believe that the threat of virus contraction is very high in such a fragile environment. “Though we have decided to maintain a safe distance between drivers of interstate goods vehicles and workers, the threat is still there. As for the headload workers, we are following all safety measures to prevent Covid spread,” said K M Ashraf, secretary, district headload and general workers’ union.

Street vendors in Ekm

Total: Over 10,000

Migrant labourers: 3,500

Major sections: Fruits and vegetables, fancy items and footwear and roadside eateries