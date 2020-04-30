Superheroes of critically ill come in all robes

TOBY ANTONY By

KOCHI: At a time when critical patients in the district are facing the brunt of the lockdown, around 200 people, who volunteered for the telemedicine initiative of the state government in association with Indian Medical Association (IMA), have attained the stature of superheroes now. The volunteer force comprises people from all sections, including parish priests to software engineers, working tirelessly to supply medicines to people facing its shortage in the district. Fr Antony Shine K S of Varapuzha Archdiocese is one such volunteer.

After morning prayers, Fr Antony checks the ‘Kerala Superhero’ app and gets on his bike to give medicine to patients who place requests via the telemedicine service. “It is an extremely satisfying experience for me to serve people in need during this critical period.

We deliver medicines to cancer patients and those suffering from liver, renal and cardiac ailments requiring drugs that are not easily available. I started delivering medicine after Easter and have managed to reach out to over 50 patients by now. In the initial days, we delivered medicines to around 10 patients, but since the lockdown has been partially relaxed, the calls have come down,” he said.

It all started when the Health Department conducted Covid- 19 awareness classes in the district. Fr Antony attended one such session conducted by Appu Cyriac and Anil Chandran last month. “The doctors had pitched for volunteers who can assist the government. Several people from my home parish in Thevarkkad joined. We were asked to download the Kerala Superhero app through which we get notifications for delivering the medicines. Since I do not wear a cassock while delivering the medicines, people do not recognise me,” he said.

25-30 calls received daily

George Tukalan, joint secretary, IMA Kochi, who is coordinating telemedicine service, said on an average 25-30 calls are received daily. After the lockdown kicked in on March 23 (before it was enforced nationwide) 75 persons had called up to avail themselves of the facility. “The calls made to the Covid-19 helpline run by the district Administration is routed to our call centre. Doctors talk to patients and check their health status.

For supplying medicines, volunteers work in panchayats attached to the respective PHCs. If medicines are required, we will forward the prescriptions to volunteers who procure them from government-supported entities like Sevana medicals and deliver it to patients. For supporting economically backward patients who suffer from a serious illness, we use IMA fund to get them medicines” he said. The volunteers were issued necessary directions through WhatsApp groups. “The telemedicine service has proved a major relief to several people, especially the elderly staying alone. Our team is working round-the-clock,” George said.