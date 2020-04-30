STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Trailing in blind alleys

Uttaran Das Gupta’s crime thriller ‘Ritual’ takes the readers on a trip to witness eerie drug-infused rituals of militant Godmen set in the era of Communism

Published: 30th April 2020 07:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2020 07:06 AM   |  A+A-

By Saima Afreen
Express News Service

KOCHI: In the murder-mystery, ‘Ritual’ (Pan Macmillan India) author Uttaran Das Gupta, who teaches as an assistant professor in Jindal School of Journalism & Communication, Sonipat, unravels some dark truths set in a Communist Calcutta of the 80s with a tightly-woven plot and impressive characters. He was supposed to travel for a multi-city launch which is on hold given the Covid-19 lockdown. In a conversation, he talks about his book, the research methodology and more.

Excerpts: 
How long did it take you to finish writing this crime thriller? What were your research sources?
It took me about two years to write ‘Ritual’. When I had first begun writing it, the novel was supposed to be about 30,000 words, and I had thought that I would finish in a month. I don’t think a novel can be written like that.

There are a lot of historical sources that I looked up to recreate Calcutta– this is the name I prefer – of the late 1980s. I have listed all of them in my book, but I would like to mention two here: ‘Calcutta: The Living City’, edited by Sukanta Chaudhuri, my teacher at Jadavpur University, and Gunter Grass’s ‘Show Your Tongue’.

Why did you choose Calcutta of the late 80s as the setting of this book?
In 1989, Calcutta was terrorised by the Stoneman Murders. I was only three years old, but I can still recall its terror. This is what I wanted to recreate in my novel-that grim atmospheric narrative. 

The mention of Caucasian women as the bodyguards of the Yogi somewhat draws parallels with Gaddafi of Libya. Comments? 

Gaddafi was the inspiration. Some Yogis in our country-like religious leaders everywhere-are deeply power-hungry and fascistic. 

You have been to two prestigious journalism fellowships in Europe seeing the continent closely. How does the book document the thread connecting East Europe and Calcutta through communism?
In 2018, I had received the Robert Bosch Foundation India-Germany Media Fellowship, which helped me travel to Germany, Austria, the Czech Republic, Belgium, France, and Poland. To those who have grown up in a communist state, like West Bengal-similarities with the former communist states of east Europe are quite evident. On my first night in Berlin, I was going to take the UBahn.

The underground trains seemed very familiar to me. Later, I found out that the Calcutta metro was designed with the help of engineers from East Germany. I do not write about this in Ritual, but in a short story called ‘Rain in Prague’ available online.
Your novel documents the rise of a right-wing fanatic leader. How do you juxtapose this with an upsurge in the communal polarisation in the country?

I think it is impossible to not write about the communalisation of Indian society, with the full sanction of the ruling dispensation. Ritual was published in mid-February this year, days before protests against the discriminatory Citizenship (Amendment) Act snowballed into anti-Muslim violence in Delhi, where I live. This did not happen overnight. It has been happening for the past several years. How can one not write about it? 
This book has elements of same-sex relations. Did any incident incite you to pen it?

There was no incident that inspired me, but even as I finished writing Ritual, the Supreme Court decided to decriminalise those parts of Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code that penalised consensual same-sex relations. There was no plan for two men in the novel who love each other. It happened quite organically.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
 Former Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan. (Photo | PTI)
Rs 65,000 crore needed to feed poor, Raghuram Rajan tells Rahul Gandhi
For representational purpose. (Photo | EPS)
Indian doctor in UAE overwhelmed as policeman salutes her for her service
Argnetina footballer Paulo Dybala (Photo | AFP)
Argentinian footballer Paulo Dybala tests positive for fourth time in six weeks
Kochi international airport. (File | PTI)
WATCH: Usually bustling Kochi wears empty look during lockdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rishi Kapoor joined Twitter in January, 2010, and became an instant cyber sensation. Over the past decade he had been, by turns, regaling, informing, and triggering off debates routinely with his blunt statements on social media.
Bidding farewell to a Kapoor son: Remembering Rishi's moves, grooves and stardom
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of the COVID-19 lockdown
Gallery
Rishi, the second child of actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj, was born on September 4, 1952.
'Dard-e-dil dard-e-jigar': Bobby's crush and Chandni's lover, Rishi Kapoor was one of a kind
Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away today at 67 in Mumbai. As Bollywood mourns his demise, here are his top 15 movies you cannot miss.
Rishi Kapoor's versatile journey in Bollywood: Here are his top 15 must watch films
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp