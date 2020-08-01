STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Oral hygiene is key to good health

Tooth decay affects about 60 per cent of the Indian population while 85 per cent suffer from periodontal problems

Published: 01st August 2020 04:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2020 04:14 AM   |  A+A-

By  Dr Manikandan G R
Express News Service

KOCHI: The National Oral Hygiene Day, marked on August 1 every year, is meant to spread awareness on periodontal diseases and their impact on general health. Dental caries or tooth decay affect about 60 per cent of the Indian population while 85 per cent suffer from periodontal problems.

Over 70 per cent of school children suffer from dental caries. Smoking and diabetes are some of well-established risk factors causing periodontal diseases. Diet plays an important role in periodontal health by leading to plaque build-up and impacting body’s immune response. Stress has also been linked to periodontal diseases.

The vast majority of gum diseases can be prevented by thorough plaque removal. However, irregularities around the teeth such as overhanging edges, poorly contoured fillings and some types of partial denture designs make cleaning difficult. In such cases, dental floss and interdental brushes can be used.

The presence of calculus or tartar may cause plaque to accumulate and require professional removal or scaling. Periodontal diseases can indicate an increased susceptibility to diabetes, cardiovascular diseases and respiratory problems. Hence, maintaining proper oral hygiene will help curb other systemic ailments. Another major threat is oral cancer. 

10 tips for oral health 

  • Don’t use mouthwash without dentist’s instruction. It may cause chemical burn.
  • Clean your tongue once daily with toothbrush. Using stainless steel cleaners can damage taste buds
  • In case of tooth ache, gum bleeding, swelling or ulcers, consult dentist. Avoid self-medication
  • Clean dental appliances or dentures using cleansing tablets or solutions. Make sure they are disinfected daily
  • Avoid hard toothbrushes, vigorous brushing and gel-type pastes. Use toothbrush with flexible handle and brush using vibratory up-to-down strokes twice daily
  • Avoid using toothpicks, safety pins and other sharp objects to remove food from teeth. Interdental brushes or dental floss is advisable for the same
  • Don’t leave the feeding bottle in the child’s mouth while putting him or her to sleep    
  • Avoid snacking in between main meals 
  • Self-examine mouth to check for red and white patches. Ulcers that don’t heal for more than two weeks could turn into oral cancer         
  • Undergo dental checkup twice annually  

Dr Manikandan G R is the convenor of Council for Dental Health and Awareness, Indian Dental Association, Thiruvananthapuram

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
India’s low virus deaths due to location?
Younger kids can spread Covid-19 just like adults
Image for representation
Coronavirus triggering suicidal thoughts: Experts
Clint Mathew and Jossey Antony (Photo | Express)
Girl falls for movie hero, a blind teacher, & they marry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
NDRF personnel rescued around 37 people in flood-hit Bhawanipur and Motihari districts of Bihar. (Photo| ANI)
Bihar Floods: Death toll touches 11, govt struggles to battle rising COVID19 cases
NEP Drafting Committee Chairperson K Kasturirangan speaks on 'Behind the making of the National Education Policy' at the 'ThinkEdu conclave 2020' (Photo| EPS/P Jawahar)
What is the National Education Policy: All you need to know
Gallery
Muslims worldwide marked the start of the Eid al-Adha holiday amid a global pandemic that has impacted nearly every aspect of this year's pilgrimage and celebrations. IN PIC: A young woman prays during Eid al-Adha prayers at the historical Badshahi Mosque in Lahore, Pakistan. (Photo | AP)
Eid 2020 in pics: From Hagia Sophia to Jama Masjid, Muslim worshippers use masks, keep distance while offering Eid al-Adha prayers
While some majors like Real Madrid and Liverpool are yet to release their kit for the 2020-21 season, some like Chelsea have already tried it on the pitch while yet others including Barcelona and Juventus have published them for fans online. (Photos by Offcial handles of Arsenal, FCB and Juventus.)
Football kits 2020-21 revealed: Juventus to Arsenal, these 10 jersey designs are among Europe's best for coming season
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp