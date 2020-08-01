Two children severely injured in stray dog attack

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Two children, aged two and three, were severely injured in a stray dog attack at their home in Kakkanad here on Friday morning. The children, who suffered deep bite wounds, were admitted to the Ernakulam General Hospital.

The incident took place when the children’s parents, who are migrant workers, were not at home. Though an autorickshaw driver who heard the kids screaming reached the spot and tried to save them, he was unable to do so.

It was only with the help of some residents of the area that the children could be saved from the dog.