Alunkal Devassy tests positive for Covid, son also infected

Senior socialist leader Alunkal Devassy, 82, a native of Thrikkakara, who passed away on Friday was tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday.

Published: 02nd August 2020 06:42 AM

coronavirus sample testing

Representational image. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Senior socialist leader Alunkal Devassy, 82, a native of Thrikkakara, who passed away on Friday was tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday. He was undergoing treatment for age-related ailments at a private hospital in Ernakulam. His son also tested positive for Covid-19.

The funeral of Devassy was held adhering to Covid protocols at Thoppil Mary Queen church cemetery, Thrikkakara, on Saturday evening. His body was cremated at the cemetery and this is the first time Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese is doing so. His ashes were buried at the cemetery. The rituals were led by vicar of the church Fr Antony Maanguri sticking to Covid norms.

Alunkal Devassy is one of the old generation socialist leaders. He began his political career through  campus politics at Maharaja’s College in 1970s and later became a district committee member of the Socialist Party. During Emergency, he was arrested and served 20-month jail term. He later became a prominent trade union leader.

Alunkal Devassy
