Covid cases outside clusters worrying as 59 test positive, 32 recover

Rising cases outside the Covid clusters continues to be a huge concern as Ernakulam district reported 59 new cases on Saturday.

Published: 02nd August 2020 06:44 AM

The hustle and bustle of city life outside containment zones go on in Kochi even amid the rising cases of local transmission of Covid-19 | Albin Mathew

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Rising cases outside the Covid clusters continues to be a huge concern as Ernakulam district reported 59 new cases on Saturday. Local transmission cases accounted for 38 cases while 21 persons had arrived from other states.As many as 10 persons from Fort Kochi turned positive. With this, over 60 people have tested positive for Covid in the area.

“We have implemented curfew and other regulations to contain the spread of the virus in thickly populated areas like Fort Kochi. In the coming days, we expect the numbers to go up further. Testing and sample collection is on in the area,” said a health official. Two inmates of Karunalayam care home and convent at Thrikkakara, which had earlier seen 46 inmates testing positive, are among those who tested positive on the day. Also turning positive were two healthcare workers -- a 49-year-old nurse at the Ernakulam General Hospital and a 22-year-old doctor employed at the Government Medical College Hospital in Kozhikode. An Edavanakad native and a Kochi native were infected through unknown sources. 
Thirty-two people recovered while 886 people are under treatment. 

Patients critical
A Kuttamassery native,69,with pneumonia and high BP,admitted to the KalamasseryMCH, 71-year-old Kodungalloor native having blood pressure and asthma,50-year-old Mattancherry native suffering from pneumonia, a 75-year-old Aluva native with diabetes and high BP, Moothakunnam native,54, undergoing cancer treatment and Elanji native, 42, who met with an accident in Mangalore are among those in  critical condition.

Gynaec, ortho wings shut at GH
In the wake of healthcare workers of gynaecology and orthopaedics departments testing positive, functioning of Ernakulam General Hospital-- except the OutPatient consultation -- will remain suspended. According to hospital authorities, all operations in the female orthopaedics department and gynaecology department will be halted until further notice. 

