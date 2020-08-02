District administration announces transport plan for FLTCs

By Express News Service

KOCHI: District collector S Suhas on Saturday released the transportation plan for First-Line Treatment Centres (FLTC) here. The plan includes arrangements to transport Covid patients from home to FLTCs and from there to the hospitals without delay. To deal with emergency situations, each FLTCs will have three vehicles. “ We have arranged a double-chambered taxi, a double-chambered auto and an ambulance. The vehicle will be selected according to the severity of the disease,” said Suhas. A Taluk-level committee will coordinate arrangements in each panchayat.