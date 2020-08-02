Kochi Biennale set to commence on Dec 12

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The advisory committee of Kochi-Muziris Biennale (KMB) has decided to go ahead with the upcoming edition of KMB as per existing schedule. An online meeting convened by KMB foundation president Bose Krishnamachari on Saturday was attended by Biennale advisors like writer N S Madhavan, former minister M A Baby, former MP K V Thomas, P K Hormis Tharakan and many others.

The event slated to begin on December 12 will completely adhere to Covid-19 norms. “We have decided to organise the event complying with Covid-19 protocols. KMB will follow advisories like physical distancing issued by Central and state governments and the Indian Medical Association (IMA). If we find it difficult to comply with Covid protocols, we will consider postponing the event. A final decision will be made only according to the Covid situation in the country,” said Krishnamachari.

KMB has been in consultation with its advisors for the past few months. “We have been in touch with most of our advisors and people like artist Anish Kapoor, Shashi Tharoor, MP, and others will join with their recommendations in the coming meetings. Meanwhile, our curators are working on their installations and consultations for fundraising are also going on,” he said.The upcoming edition titled ‘In our veins flow ink and fire’ curated by artist Shubigi Rao is scheduled to conclude on April 10, 2021.