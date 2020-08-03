PMO intervenes, tea and snacks go cheaper at Kochi airport

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Bringing an end to the practice of charging exorbitant prices for snacks and beverages, Kochi airport has started serving tea and snacks at Rs 15 and coffee at Rs 20 following the intervention of the Prime Ministers’ Office (PMO).

The development comes in the wake of a complaint from Shaji J Kodankandath, a Thrissur-based lawyer, who had to shell out Rs 100 for a cup of black tea.

“It happened in April 2019 while I was travelling to New Delhi. As passengers of domestic flights have to report two-three hours before the scheduled departure, many will buy something from the airport outlets. When I ordered a black tea, the shop owner asked me to pay Rs 100 for a tea bag and boiled water in paper cup. They cited exorbitant bidding rate to justify the sky-high prices,” he said.

He also pointed out that items with the least maximum retail prices (MRP) were also displayed at much higher rates. “They are pricing these items based on their whims and fancies. Elderly with various ailments are the worst affected. Many of them have to pay four times higher than the original rate for the products,” said Kodankandath.After failing to get a satisfactory response from the Airports Authority of India and Kochi airport authorities, he requested the PM to intervene in the matter.

“Following the PMO’s intervention, the airport has given the necessary directive to reduce the rates and asked the outlets to sell the packed snacks only on MRP rates. As they function on taxpayers’ money, every airport should emulate Kochi airport and have at least one shop selling the products at reasonable price,” he added.

Kochi airport officials clarified prices had been reduced last year itself. “We had reduced the rates of tea, coffee and snacks earlier and will ensure that all outlets comply with it. Kochi airport has ensured outlets with moderate rates at all terminals,” said the airport spokesperson.