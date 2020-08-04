STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
106 new cases in Ernakulam, wards 1 to 28 of Corporation shut

Though areas like Mattancherry and Kumbalangi registered more fresh cases, Chellanam cluster which was considered to be the epicentre of virus spread reported only three cases on Monday.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Raising concerns over the Covid-19 situation in Ernakulam district, local transmission cases are continuing to spiral. While 106 people tested positive on Monday, 89 of them contracted the virus through local transmission. Seventeen people arrived from other states and abroad. Three more health workers also tested positive for Covid-19. Giving a breather to the health department officials, no new death was reported in the district on Monday and a total of 38 persons recovered from the disease. The number of active cases stands at 1,045.

An 85-year-old woman from Angamaly, a 68-year-old man from Thrikkakara and a 63-year-old woman from Koonammavu are among the persons infected through local transmission.Amid the widespread tracing of cases and other precautionary measures, Fort Kochi cluster continues to be a concern for the officials. “A total of eight cases have been reported from the cluster compared to the 17 cases on Sunday. Similarly, Aluva cluster is also posing stiff challenges with new cases before the department. With more stringent measures, we are hopeful of reining in the spike in coming days,” said the official.

Though areas like Mattancherry and Kumbalangi registered more fresh cases, Chellanam cluster which was considered to be the epicentre of virus spread reported only three cases on Monday.Beefing up the measures, Kochi City Police on Sunday put ward number 1 to 28 of Kochi Corporation under complete lockdown. Meanwhile, the unexpected closure of the BOT bridge in Thoppumpady resulted in confusion among the public after it was closed and opened on multiple instances by the police on Monday.

