STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

A heartfelt take on an artist’s life

Kochi-based Budget Lab Productions has been a boon to many aspiring directors with its ‘Malayalam Short Film Production Contest’.

Published: 04th August 2020 06:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2020 06:27 AM   |  A+A-

A clip from the short film ‘Artist’

By Gautham S
Express News Service

KOCHI: Kochi-based Budget Lab Productions has been a boon to many aspiring directors with its ‘Malayalam Short Film Production Contest’. The short films selected in the third season of the contest were released recently. ‘Artist’, one of the shortlisted films directed by techie Tony James, has been garnering critical acclaim for its depiction of a veteran artist and teacher in his final days.

Krishnan Potti, Nitha Promy, Ajay Gopinath and Madona Mendez form the cast of the short film. “Though he is in his final days, the daughter of the artist is trying hard to keep him happy. She has set up his bedroom with many paintings, an ideal setting for any artist. The old art teacher wanted to meet his favourite student Rajeev Menon. So his daughter gets in touch with Rajeev who visits his professor. He gifts the dying man his portrait. The daughter is relieved as she could fulfil her father’s wish,” says Tony. He had sent three of his stories for the contest and they chose ‘Artist’. “The short film has a distinct subject when compared to the others released in previous seasons. “The producer, Nishant Pillai, was very impressed by the plot. The jury wanted one of the short films to have a unique content which could be sent to short film festivals,” adds Tony.

Tony James

According to him, every artist loves to live in a world of colours. “As a designer, I have an affinity for colours. Hence, I wanted to write a script that is based on the life of an artist. The portrait of the artist which is gifted to the master in the film was drawn by my friend.” The shoot was completed in three days but the production got delayed due to Covid-19 lockdown.

“Though I have done small films on a mobile phone, this one was challenging. It was a new experience for the crew too. Finding the right location and setting up the room of the artist was most taxing. Luckily, we found a house and the residents cooperated. The shooting didn’t go as planned in the first two days, so we were under pressure on the final day.

The Covid-19 lockdown gave us ample time for post-production,” says Tony. Alax Tharakan cranked the camera, editing was done by Toovi Ikara and music by Aloysious Ajay.Tony affirms that he and his team are getting good responses from the viewers. “The feedback has been encouraging. Though Krishnan Potti has acted in movies and serials, he says this role has earned him the best responses till date. Also, many are visiting his house to get a glimpse of the portrait,” says Tony.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Most private schools in TN already teaching 3 languages to students
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Serum Institute gets nod for Oxford vaccine Phase 2, 3 trial
Top cancer doctors may have found reason for India's intriguingly low COVID-19 mortality
Tribals block the entrance to their hamlet near Hunsur  | Express
Coronavirus doesn’t dare enter these tribal hamlets in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Preparations ahead of the ‘bhoomi pujan’ ceremony for the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya | Pti
Bhumi Pujan: Emotional Ayodhya gets ready for a new beginning
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Heavy rains, landslide halt Mumbai; cause water-logging and traffic jam
Gallery
As Ayodhya gears for the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Temple on August 5, here are some designs of how the proposed temple will look like.
Here's how the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya will look
India's talismanic skipper, who has been iconic in the recent rise of football's popularity in the subcontinent, turns 36 today. The Bengaluru FC spearhead scaled heights that no other Indian footballer could dream of over a career lasting more than 15 ye
O Captain my Captain!: Seven facts about birthday boy Sunil Chhetri that make every Indian proud
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp