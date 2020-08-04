Care homes on high alert

Deena Theresa By

KOCHI: While the state could effectively tackle Covid-19 among the geriatric population in the early stages of the outbreak, the high-risk group has fallen prey to the virus in several old-age and care homes, of late.As many as 130 cases of infection have been confirmed in the state and 95 in the district among inmates of such facilities, said Health Minister K K Shailaja. In the wake of the worrying trend, officials have strengthened protocols and have rolled out various programmes to directly monitor those affected.

The Social Justice Department set up a helpline last week to combat the virus among the elderly on a more efficient level. “Until now, we’ve had only two care homes reporting Covid-like symptoms among its inmates directly to our helpline. They have been isolated and attended to by health officers. Though the helpline is primarily for those who exhibit the symptoms, we have received other calls on counselling and depletion of food resources. The 24-hour-helpline is a step ahead,” said John Joshy, district social justice officer.

As per reports, nearly 17 per cent of Kerala’s total population falls in the 65-plus age category. Among these, a considerable number, though active in various communities, also suffer from co-morbidities and age-related ailments. With the state adopting a reverse quarantine model to protect the vulnerable, zero physical and social contact with others and lower access to geriatric care are likely to result in further complications and high levels of stress and anxiety. However, regardless of the model, senior citizens have come in contact with susceptible carriers of the virus. Keeping this in mind, several old age homes have closed their gates completely to outsiders.

A staffer with the Government Old Age Home in Thevara said inmates have been completely restricted from venturing out. “Other staff have been advised to reside at the place or work in weekly shifts,” he said. St Agnes Old Age Home at Chulickal ceased the entry of both outsiders and their community of sisters to the old age home ever since the area was declared a containment zone. “A few sisters take care of the inmates -- our superior arranges provisions and other essentials. Prayers are conducted within the convent itself,” said Sr Evlyn at St Agnes.

Gopalakrishnan with the Sree Poornathrayeesha Vridha Sadanam, Tripunithura, reiterated the same. “Temple visits have been banned, emergency services and medical camps are held regularly for those required. The inmates are well-aware of the daily happenings, but they haven’t reported any signs of stress or anxiety until now,” he stressed.

Keeping the vulnerabilities of senior citizens in mind, Kudumbashree had initiated ‘Grand Care’, an initiative in association with the Health Department in the last week of June. “The database of senior citizens who have been quarantined is converged with several related departments. We monitor them accordingly,” said Shine T Money, district programme manager, Gender, Kudumbashree. Until July 20, 61,353 elders were part of the programme in the district.

Though a blanket ban on senior citizens venturing outside might sound discriminatory, it is the right thing to do until a vaccine has been found, as per experts. “Community spread has become intense -- additionally low immunity and contact with asymptomatic patients put senior citizens at high risk. Realising this, we started a geriatric home care service, wherein we go to the houses of the elderly and check their vitals. Our team consists of a doctor, nurse, physiotherapist and a dietician. Several of them were anxious and have had increased blood pressure. However, constant monitoring and availability of medicines have been comforting to them,” said Dr Shirley Joan, geriatric consultant, Kinder Multispeciality Hospital.

