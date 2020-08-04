STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Care homes on high alert

Of late, the high-risk group has fallen prey to the virus in several old-age and care homes.The Social Justice Department set up a helpline last week to combat the virus among the elderly

Published: 04th August 2020 06:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2020 06:30 AM   |  A+A-

elderly

EXPRESS ILLUSTRATION

By Deena Theresa
Express News Service

KOCHI: While the state could effectively tackle Covid-19 among the geriatric population in the early stages of the outbreak, the high-risk group has fallen prey to the virus in several old-age and care homes, of late.As many as 130 cases of infection have been confirmed in the state and 95 in the district among inmates of such facilities, said Health Minister K K Shailaja. In the wake of the worrying trend, officials have strengthened protocols and have rolled out various programmes to directly monitor those affected.

The Social Justice Department set up a helpline last week to combat the virus among the elderly on a more efficient level. “Until now, we’ve had only two care homes reporting Covid-like symptoms among its inmates directly to our helpline. They have been isolated and attended to by health officers. Though the helpline is primarily for those who exhibit the symptoms, we have received other calls on counselling and depletion of food resources. The 24-hour-helpline is a step ahead,” said John Joshy, district social justice officer.

As per reports, nearly 17 per cent of Kerala’s total population falls in the 65-plus age category. Among these, a considerable number, though active in various communities, also suffer from co-morbidities and age-related ailments. With the state adopting a reverse quarantine model to protect the vulnerable, zero physical and social contact with others and lower access to geriatric care are likely to result in further complications and high levels of stress and anxiety. However, regardless of the model, senior citizens have come in contact with susceptible carriers of the virus. Keeping this in mind, several old age homes have closed their gates completely to outsiders. 

A staffer with the Government Old Age Home in Thevara said inmates have been completely restricted from venturing out. “Other staff have been advised to reside at the place or work in weekly shifts,” he said. St Agnes Old Age Home at Chulickal ceased the entry of both outsiders and their community of sisters to the old age home ever since the area was declared a containment zone. “A few sisters take care of the inmates -- our superior arranges provisions and other essentials. Prayers are conducted within the convent itself,” said Sr Evlyn at St Agnes. 

Gopalakrishnan with the Sree Poornathrayeesha Vridha Sadanam, Tripunithura, reiterated the same. “Temple visits have been banned,  emergency services and medical camps are held regularly for those required. The inmates are well-aware of the daily happenings, but they haven’t reported any signs of stress or anxiety until now,” he stressed.

‘Grand care’ for the elderly
Keeping the vulnerabilities of senior citizens in mind, Kudumbashree had initiated ‘Grand Care’, an initiative in association with the Health Department in the last week of June. “The database of senior citizens who have been quarantined is converged with several related departments. We monitor them accordingly,” said Shine T Money, district programme manager, Gender, Kudumbashree. Until July 20, 61,353 elders were part of the programme in the district.

Home care services 
Though a blanket ban on senior citizens venturing outside might sound discriminatory, it is the right thing to do until a vaccine has been found, as per experts. “Community spread has become intense -- additionally low immunity and contact with asymptomatic patients put senior citizens at high risk. Realising this, we started a geriatric home care service, wherein we go to the houses of the elderly and check their vitals. Our team consists of a doctor, nurse, physiotherapist and a dietician. Several of them were anxious and have had increased blood pressure. However, constant monitoring and availability of medicines have been comforting to them,” said Dr Shirley Joan, geriatric consultant, Kinder Multispeciality Hospital.

high-risk category  
As per reports, nearly 17 per cent of Kerala’s total population falls in the 65-plus age category. Among them, a considerable number, though active in various communities, also suffer from co-morbidities and age-related ailments..
With the state adopting a reverse quarantine model to protect the vulnerable, zero physical and social contact with others and lower access to geriatric care are likely to result in further complications.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Covid-19 old age homes
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Most private schools in TN already teaching 3 languages to students
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Serum Institute gets nod for Oxford vaccine Phase 2, 3 trial
Top cancer doctors may have found reason for India's intriguingly low COVID-19 mortality
Tribals block the entrance to their hamlet near Hunsur  | Express
Coronavirus doesn’t dare enter these tribal hamlets in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Preparations ahead of the ‘bhoomi pujan’ ceremony for the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya | Pti
Bhumi Pujan: Emotional Ayodhya gets ready for a new beginning
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Heavy rains, landslide halt Mumbai; cause water-logging and traffic jam
Gallery
As Ayodhya gears for the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Temple on August 5, here are some designs of how the proposed temple will look like.
Here's how the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya will look
India's talismanic skipper, who has been iconic in the recent rise of football's popularity in the subcontinent, turns 36 today. The Bengaluru FC spearhead scaled heights that no other Indian footballer could dream of over a career lasting more than 15 ye
O Captain my Captain!: Seven facts about birthday boy Sunil Chhetri that make every Indian proud
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp