Ernakulam district admn starts phased unlocking in the clusters

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With the number of Covid cases showing a downward trend in major clusters such as Aluva, Chellanam and Keezhmad, the district administration has decided to initiate ‘phased unlocking’ in the areas.

As per the decision taken by the district administration and the health department, wards 1 to 6 of Chellanam panchayat, which were locked down two weeks ago, have been removed from the list of containment zones.

“So far, 259 cases have been reported from Chellanam cluster. But compared to last week, the number of cases is coming down and this is a good sign,” said District Collector S Suhas.“This apart, we have conducted intensive tests to identify Covid patients and this has produced positive results. In almost 15 wards of the panchayat the situation is back to normal,” the collector said.

Whereas in Aluva municipality, divisions 11-15 and 24-26 will only remain as containment zones and lockdown has been lifted in other divisions. “Aluva was one of the largest clusters in the district due to its area. There were nearly 95 cases reported from the region. In coming days also more divisions will be excluded from the list of containment zones.

However, the collector said the restrictions will continue in Keezhmadu and West Kochi areas in the coming days as well. “Though the number of cases started showing a downward trend, Keezhmadu still has a large number of sporadic cases. Nearly 130 cases were reported from the area itself. The restrictions will continue in coming days in the area,” the collector said, adding that stringent measures are in place to contain the spread in West Kochi.