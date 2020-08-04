Lockdown pushes Chellanam’s hapless families into penury

Manoj Viswanathan By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The month-long lockdown, loss of livelihood and the fury of tidal waves have reduced the residents of Chellanam, a coastal village in the district, to penury.The residents, who are mostly daily wagers survive on food kits distributed by the district administration and social organisations. The scramble for food kits had led to a fight among women at Cheriyakadavu hamlet in the panchayat on Sunday, which points to the scarcity of food and essentials.

“Ernakulam MP Hibi Eden had sent around 100 food kits for distribution in the ward which houses around 350 families. The district administration provides food kits only to people living in three wards that are declared containment zones. There are 21 wards in the panchayat and the entire area has been locked down. The residents are mostly daily wagers and are unable to work. The families have been pushed into extreme poverty,” said Pavizham Biju, coordinator of Chellanam 20-20, a non-political organisation.

“It has been nearly a month since the district administration imposed the lockdown. There are no jobs and we survive on the food kits distributed by some organisations. Not all families are lucky to get the kits. Tidal fury, virus threat and hunger have pushed us to the edge,” said Shaiju P S, a resident of ward 15 in Chellanam, while standing in knee-deep water. His family lives in a thatched hut close to the lake which has swelled following incessant rain.

There are eight families here that are fighting penury and the vagaries of life to survive.Panchayat vice-president K D Prasad said, “The entire panchayat has been locked down and the district administration is providing food supplies only to people living in the three wards, which are declared containment zones. The panchayat has given a representation to the tahsildar and health department urging to restrict triple lockdown only to containment zones. The main road should be opened and people should be allowed to work. We had approached the district administration requesting food kits for all families, but no action has been taken.”

The association of former judges of Kerala High Court on Monday handed over 100 food kits containing essentials worth `1,150 to people affected by the sea surge and Covid in Chellanam. The kits were handed over to Kannamali police station officials. Justices S Sirijagan and P S Gopinathan, president and secretary, respectively, of the association handed over the kits.