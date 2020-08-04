Total lockdown puts west Kochi in distress; utter confusion over curbs

Shibu B S By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The complete lockdown, on account of the rampant spread of Covid-19, announced by the district administration in 28 divisions in West Kochi area under the corporation has created widespread confusion among residents. This was evident from the helplessness and flashes of anger shown by majority of those living in one of the most densely populated areas in the commercial capital of the state.

Bristling with anger and annoyance, people complained that they – mainly those who are dependent on the city centre for earning their livelihood – are finding it difficult to make both ends meet. Not only the lockdown, but absence of coordination and lack of preparedness among authorities which had resulted in the unexpected declaration of certain places as containment zones, confusing messages on sealing off certain roads and bridges cut people off from the mainland.

“The Mattanchery area has been under lockdown for the last two weeks. Areas like Panayippilly and Ammayimukku went into lockdown last week. Most of the people here are daily wagers. Though shops are allowed to function till 1 pm. people do not have the money to buy even the essential items. During the initial nation-wide lockdown, there were community kitchens. Now, most of them have been wound up. We are in distress also due to the attitude of hospital authorities as well as those residing elsewhere,” said Haneesh K H, president, Voice of Real Kochi, a volunteer association.He said unlike in the time of flood, volunteers could not go out and help the needy as there were travel restrictions imposed by the police. “Most of the roads are closed,” he said.

Meanwhile, K V Thomas, former Ernakulam MP, termed the situation of West Kochi residents as pitiable. “I had brought the issue to the notice of the chief minister last week. The people here are practically starving. Instead of announcing a complete lockdown, the government should coordinate with the district administration and police to devise a proper plan under which people should be allowed to work while practising social distancing. The people, who mostly live on rented premises, depend on the city centre for their livelihood. They cannot go to work now. The supply of goods from Supplyco’s Thoppumpady unit is already affected. There is also lack of coordination between the district administration and police,” Thomas said.

On the listing of Covid clusters, T K Ashraf, West Kochi councillor, said facts regarding the spread weren’t considered. “For instance, there are no positive cases at Kochangadi and Cheralai when the lockdown was imposed in these areas. The guidelines should be followed while identifying and announcing the containment zones. The Mattanchery harbour is the main source of income for most of the daily wagers here. The harbour is remaining closed as part of the lockdown,” he added.

Bridge closure: Public left clueless

The West Kochi region of Ernakulam, which includes bustling Fort Kochi and Mattanchery, went into a total lockdown on Monday amid widespread confusion. Though all the 28 divisions were closed as West Kochi was declared a containment zone, the roads and the bridges remained open in the morning which led many people and the vehicles to venture out onto the streets. Later, the BOT bridge at Thoppumpady was closed around 9am.