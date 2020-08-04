Webinar on ‘Post-Covid Sports World’ held 

KOCHI: A webinar based on ‘Post-Covid Sports World’ was conducted by the State Council for Educational Research and Training on Monday. Experts led various sessions on sports training methods in the post-Covid world; training outlook – before and after the pandemic; and planning and implementation of sports projects.
