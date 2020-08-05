Corp begins desilting various parts of Thevara-Perandoor canal

By Express News Service

KOCHI: After drawing flak from various quarters over the poor maintenance of Thevara-Perandoor canal (TP canal) under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (Amrut) project, Kochi corporation has decided to remove the silt deposit in the river mouths and desilt the entire canal to avoid further waterlogging along the stretch.

Considering the emergency of the situation, the cleaning up process has started in a phased manner in different parts of the canal. Construction of sidewalls, using concrete pillars, to rein in soil erosion from the canal banks is also being carried out under the project.

“As the last week’s downpour has clearly reflected the issues of Thevara-Perandoor canal, we are aiming to complete the works on a war footing. We have already started erecting precast concrete pillars along the banks of canals near Thevara market to build sidewalls and avoid further soil deposit into the canal. Though we had earlier desilted the canal, most of those works were far from the required level.

A special focus has been given to affected areas like Kammattipadam, Gandhi Nagar, Kadavanthra and Vaduthala,” said a Corporation official. Local residents have pointed out that cleaning up of drain, along with desilting, is required to find a permanent solution to the problem.

“When the drains were dug up during the renovation work of Pandit Karuppan Road last year, all were filled up with plastic water bottles and other waste materials. They are blocking the free flow of water at various places. Besides, the canal width has been largely compromised in areas like Konthuruthy. If the officials are not considering these factors, there is no point in desilting the canal again,” said Sasikumar P, a local resident.

According to the workers, the work along Thevara stretch will be over within a week. “The work is being carried out by 15 workers using earthmovers and other machines at Thevara. Another team is removing the obstructions in the flow from TP canal to backwaters,” said a representative. Following rain, Agriculture Minister V S Sunil Kumar convened a review meeting last Thursday and decided to utilise funds from Amrut and district administration for carrying out the remaining works. The Rs 16-crore beautification and de-silting project, which began two years back, hasn’t completed yet.

Rs 16-crore was set aside for beautification and de-silting project