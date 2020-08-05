STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Corp begins desilting various parts of Thevara-Perandoor canal

Considering the emergency of the situation, the cleaning up process has started in a phased manner in different parts of the canal.

Published: 05th August 2020 05:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2020 05:07 AM   |  A+A-

Workers laying pre-cast concrete pile for the construction of sidewalls along the Thevara-Perandoor Canal near Thevara market  A Sanesh

By Express News Service

KOCHI: After drawing flak from various quarters over the poor maintenance of Thevara-Perandoor canal (TP canal) under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (Amrut) project, Kochi corporation has decided to remove the silt deposit in the river mouths and desilt the entire canal to avoid further waterlogging along the stretch. 

Considering the emergency of the situation, the cleaning up process has started in a phased manner in different parts of the canal. Construction of sidewalls, using concrete pillars, to rein in soil erosion from the canal banks is also being carried out under the project. 

“As the last week’s downpour has clearly reflected the issues of Thevara-Perandoor canal, we are aiming to complete the works on a war footing. We have already started erecting precast concrete pillars along the banks of canals near Thevara market to build sidewalls and avoid further soil deposit into the canal. Though we had earlier desilted the canal, most of those works were far from the required level.

A special focus has been given to affected areas like Kammattipadam, Gandhi Nagar, Kadavanthra and Vaduthala,” said a Corporation official.  Local residents have pointed out that cleaning up of drain, along with desilting, is required to find a permanent solution to the problem. 

“When the drains were dug up during the renovation work of Pandit Karuppan Road last year, all were filled up with plastic water bottles and other waste materials. They are blocking the free flow of water at various places. Besides, the canal width has been largely compromised in areas like Konthuruthy. If the officials are not considering these factors, there is no point in desilting the canal again,” said Sasikumar P, a local resident.

According to the workers, the work along Thevara stretch will be over within a week. “The work is being carried out by 15 workers using earthmovers and other machines at Thevara. Another team is removing the obstructions in the flow from TP canal to backwaters,” said a representative.  Following rain, Agriculture Minister V S Sunil Kumar convened a review meeting last Thursday and decided to utilise funds from Amrut and district administration for carrying out the remaining works. The Rs 16-crore beautification and de-silting project, which began two years back, hasn’t completed yet.

Rs 16-crore was set aside for beautification and de-silting project

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Most private schools in TN already teaching 3 languages to students
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Serum Institute gets nod for Oxford vaccine Phase 2, 3 trial
Top cancer doctors may have found reason for India's intriguingly low COVID-19 mortality
Tribals block the entrance to their hamlet near Hunsur  | Express
Coronavirus doesn’t dare enter these tribal hamlets in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi performing the bhoomi pujan for Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Wednesday (Photo | Express)
WATCH | PM Modi lays foundation stone for Ram Temple in Ayodhya
A man inspects the damage of August 4 blast that tore through Lebanon's capital Beirut. (Photo| AFP)
Deadly explosions rip apart Lebanon's Beirut: Over 100 dead, thousands injured
Gallery
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
As Ayodhya gears for the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Temple on August 5, here are some designs of how the proposed temple will look like.
Here's how the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya will look
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp