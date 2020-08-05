STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Covid situation grim as 135 more test positive in Ernakulam

As many as 48 patients recovered, taking the number of active cases in the district to 1,036.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Covid-19 case count in Ernakulam continued to surge on Tuesday with the addition of 135 fresh cases in the last 24 hours.Worryingly, 128 of them were cases of local transmission, while the rest were imported. Four healthcare workers — one from Alappuzha, two from Piravom and another from Vadakkekara — are also among the fresh cases.

Meanwhile, 64-year-old Kadungalloor native Sathi who died on Monday was confirmed Covid-infected on the day, while Manoj M, an Eroor native who died by suicide a day ago, also tested positive. As many as 48 patients recovered, taking the number of active cases in the district to 1,036.

As per the surge plan prepared by the district surveillance unit under the health department, the district is expected to witness 140 cases per day on an average in the coming days. “If this happens, the district will have up to 4,000 new cases by the end of this month, 95 per cent of which will be cases of local transmission. We have developed our surge plan to manage up to 25,000 cases. New hospitals and first-line treatment centres will be set up accordingly,” said N K Kuttappan, Ernakulam district medical officer.

With 26 new cases on Tuesday, the Fort Kochi cluster remained a concern. Areas like Thrikkakara, Edappally and Kadungalloor also reported a rise in local spread. “Tracing cases with no source of origin has been a challenge. But so far, we have been able to zero in on the source in a few days,” he said.
Kuttappan also sought more cooperation from the public and asked people to maintain a travel history record to make contact tracing is easier.

“Maintaining a travel diary will help us a lot. But it’s still better to avoid unnecessary travel. People’s callous approach has been a major contributing factor to the district’s current situation. Though we have asked shop owners to keep a track of customers, many are not sticking to this practice consistently. Even if we conduct massive testing, we cannot reduce transmission without public support. Unfortunately, people often fail to see the larger picture,” said the DMO.

