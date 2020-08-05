English made easy

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Sabitha Rahim, a Malayali based in Saudi Arabia, is a researcher who has managed to touch many lives with her work. Her research paper was selected for presentation at the Oslo Research conference programme and was awarded a certificate. Her research that focused on harnessing the power of neuroplasticity in English as Foreign Language (EFL) classrooms by introducing various activities, paved the way for effective and long-term language acquisition, especially in vocabulary retention.

But what are EFL classrooms and how are they important? According to Sabitha, English is taught as Foreign language to students in a country where it is not a familiar language. “EFL is usually taught to adult students in a non-English speaking country. The intensive English language course at ELI, where I work, takes a student from her language level, usually the beginner or basic level to intermediate level,” she said.

Sabitha is a Cambridge trained teacher trainer, and coordinator for Professional Development Committee at the Women’s Campus, at ELI, King Abdulaziz University. According to her, Indians learn English as a second language. “It is not studied as a foreign language. Also, people here are familiar with English at a younger level, right from kindergarten, at school.

I am not sure about the scope and development of EFL in India as most Indians speak English at a young age outside their classrooms,” she said. EFL probably has a future in India where there are immigrants and foreigners with basic English, who do not speak the language outside the classroom or who require fluency due to disuse or family circumstances,” said Sabitha, who is also into photography, adventure sports and directing Shakespearean musicals.

Being a talented guitarist and keyboard player, she didn’t have much trouble writing musicals. “When I came to Saudi Arabia I had the opportunity to try my hand at drama at the International Indian School as well as Delhi Public School at Jeddah. I abridged Shakespeare’s plays. Conceived and composed them as musicals,” she added.