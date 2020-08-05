STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Five from Ernakulam district bag top ranks in UPSC exam

The candidates, who come from diverse streams, figured in the top 500 rank list. For nearly all of them, this was the fourth, fifth or sixth attempt.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The ‘never-say-die’ spirit is the hallmark of those who strive to achieve their goals and this is what drove five IAS aspirants from Ernakulam to crack the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination.

The candidates, who come from diverse streams, figured in the top 500 rank list. For nearly all of them, this was the fourth, fifth or sixth attempt. But by overcoming the mistakes they committed in the earlier attempts, they became eligible for their chosen service which varies from IAS to IPS.

“This was my sixth attempt,” said Shiyaz K M, a resident of Aluva and who is an assistant with the Kerala High Court. A graduate in psychology and an MBA holder, Shiyaz has marked the Indian Police Service (IPS) as his first option.

“If we take a look at last year’s service allocations, it is seen that the rank 422 easily got into IPS. So, I think that this year too the same will happen. Anyway it will take some time for the service allocation to happen,” said Shiyaz, who also worked as an IAS trainer and had been earlier employed with TCS.
Ashik Ali P I said this was his fifth attempt. “The rank 367 is good and I hope to get my first service choice which is IAS. My second and third options are IFS and the revenue service,” said Ashik, who did his BTech in electronics and communications.

“I began seriously working for the examination after resigning from my job with TCS,” he said. As to his choice of taking sociology as an optional subject, Ashik said, “The interviewer asked me the same question. My answer was that the interesting aspect of the subject appealed to me. Also, the fact that the study materials and guidance are readily available made it attractive as an optional subject.

” In the case of Shahul Hameed A, from Muvattupuzha, the success was sweeter since he juggled his job as a secretariat assistant with the General Administration Department at the Secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram and his IAS preparation. “This is my fourth attempt,” said Shahul who ranks 388th. He has chosen IAS as his first service option followed by IFS and IPS.

Vishnu Das, who bagged the 304th rank, had earlier come first in Kerala and 16th in India when the results of Indian Forest Service Examinations were declared in March. This is his second attempt.Mathews Mathew, who came first in the district with a rank of 233, cleared the UPSC examinations in his sixth attempt. Mathews, a native of Kakkanad, had taken political science as his optional subject.

