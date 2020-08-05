STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

HC directs collector to take over Mulanthuruthy church

The High Court has directed District Collector S Suhas to take over the Mulanthuruthy church.

Published: 05th August 2020 05:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2020 05:06 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala High Court

Kerala High Court (File Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The High Court has directed District Collector S Suhas to take over the Mulanthuruthy church.
Justice A Muhammed Musthaque issued the order on a contempt of court petition filed by Fr Geo George, vicar of the Orthodox faction, against the authorities concerned for not complying with the order issued by the court.

The court also said that if the collector feels that sufficient police personnel cannot be deployed on account of their deployment for Covid-related  duties, he shall wait till such period to hand over the church to the petitioners. “At any rate, the church’s affairs shall not be in the hands of the Jacobite faction vicar. If the district collector, in consultation with the district police officer, is of the view that necessary police protection can be given to the petitioners for the administration of the church, he shall hand over the church to the petitioners,” the court said.

The court said that despite the Supreme Court judgment and the High Court’s directives, the petitioners were not in a position to function and discharge their duties.“The court cannot shut its eyes to such blatant violation of the rule of law,” it said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mulanthuruthy church
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Most private schools in TN already teaching 3 languages to students
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Serum Institute gets nod for Oxford vaccine Phase 2, 3 trial
Top cancer doctors may have found reason for India's intriguingly low COVID-19 mortality
Tribals block the entrance to their hamlet near Hunsur  | Express
Coronavirus doesn’t dare enter these tribal hamlets in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi performing the bhoomi pujan for Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Wednesday (Photo | Express)
WATCH | PM Modi lays foundation stone for Ram Temple in Ayodhya
A man inspects the damage of August 4 blast that tore through Lebanon's capital Beirut. (Photo| AFP)
Deadly explosions rip apart Lebanon's Beirut: Over 100 dead, thousands injured
Gallery
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
As Ayodhya gears for the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Temple on August 5, here are some designs of how the proposed temple will look like.
Here's how the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya will look
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp