Gyms reopen to lukewarm response

KOCHI: Ever since the lockdown came into effect, professional gym instructor Pratheesh (name changed) was forced to become a head load worker. Being a passionate bodybuilder, the past five months have not been kind to him. Much like the 32-year-old, life has been a struggle for all trainers and owners of the 300-odd gymnasiums in the district.

Though they got the Centre’s approval to begin functioning from Wednesday, the patronage wasn’t promising. With local transmission cases on the surge in the district, customers are reluctant to visit gyms. “Today (Wednesday), we had only eight customers coming in. The situation is grimmer for those working near containment zones. If we consider the daily expenses, the returns will be nowhere near our expectations,” said Aneesh Kumar, a trainer at International Fitness System, Panampilly Nagar.

All gyms strictly abide by the Covid protocol and even ensure that trainees wear masks throughout the session. Besides, customers are not allowed to use toilets and only essential equipment is provided for working out. With stringent norms to follow, only 232 gyms opened on the day.

Those who reopened their outlets remitted a hiked fee from their customers. “We have to ensure adequate supply of sanitisers, temperature meters etc. Hence, we had to increase the fee by 20 to 30 per cent. During the lockdown, many of us were forced to take up menial jobs. If the situation persists, we will have to go back to doing those works,” said Aneesh.However, the All-Kerala Gym Owners Association (AKGOA) is upbeat about a turnaround even if it takes longer.

Not flexing muscles

No of gyms in district: 300

Functioned on Wednesday: 232

Fee hike: 20-30%

Covid precautions: Trainees should bring their own towels, cannot use gym toilets, should wear masks and full sleeve dress during workout and maintain six feet distance at all times