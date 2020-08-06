Two bridges built by Kochi airport opened to public

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As part of its flood mitigation efforts, the Kochi airport has constructed two bridges and approach roads at a cost of `20.48 crore. Both the bridges -- one at AP Varkey Road and the other at Kuzhippallam near Nedumbassery -- were opened for the public on Wednesday.

The airport authorities have initiated a plan to overcome flooding in four panchayats in Nedumbassery as well as wards under the Angamaly municipality. As part of the project, the airport has begun the reconstruction works of many roads, in addition to the construction of new bridges in flood-affected areas.

With the construction of the bridge at the AP Varkey Road, those residing at Thuravumkara will be able to travel to Chengal, Kalady, and Angamaly areas with ease.

The new bridge at Kuzhippallam will help those residing in the southern region of the airport to reach Nedumbassery.The construction of both the bridges, which are of 40m length and 9m width, was completed in a span of four months.

They have been built across the Chengalthodu, which has an average width of nearly 40m. The CIAL is also constructing bridges at Chethikode and Thuravunkara region.