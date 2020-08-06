STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Wayanad researcher honoured through discovery of pygmy grasshopper

A native of Padinjarathara in Wayanad, Dhaneesh Bhaskar has just completed his PhD under Dr P S Easa at Kerala Forest Research Institute.

Published: 06th August 2020 01:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2020 01:56 AM   |  A+A-

'Cladonotus bhaskari'--the first new twighopper species in 116 years.

'Cladonotus bhaskari'--the first new twighopper species in 116 years.

By Amiya Meethal
Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: "The species is named in honour of Dhaneesh Bhaskar, our colleague and friend from
Kerala, who is a specialist in pygmy grasshoppers of the Western Ghat," said five foreign conservation biologists in their discovery of 'Cladonotus bhaskari'--the first new twighopper species in 116 years--published in Zootaxa journal.

A grasshopper in the name of a conservation biologist at this young age is something unique and Wayanad-based Dhaneesh is elated over it. "The said grasshopper was identified in the Sinharaja rainforest in Sri Lanka by researchers from Germany and Croatia. A female, it is the only known specimen of this
new and rare species," Dhaneesh told TNIE.

Dhaneesh is one among the new generation of conservation biologists in the country who resumed contributing to global Orthoptera since 2016 after British researchers.

"Till 2016, the information over Indian grasshopper species available internationally was only those described by British men who wrote in Spanish and French. There was no access to the type specimen kept in European museums as well," said Dhaneesh Bhaskar.

Now, the young crop of conservation biologists are acquiring knowledge at the field level and have access to type specimen as well.

Dhaneesh was noted for his recent study on the negative impact of forest department prescribed large-scale burning at Eravikulam National Park, on grasshoppers. The burning was done to manage the habit of Nilgiri Tahr.

Another study which won international recognition was the rediscovery of a rare endemic grasshopper, Mopla Gutta from Parambikulam after 76 years. It was described by Henry in 1940 and there has been no mention ever since.

A native of Padinjarathara in Wayanad, Dhaneesh Bhaskar has just completed his PhD under Dr P S Easa at Kerala Forest Research Institute.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Dhaneesh Bhaskar Zootaxa journal twighopper pygmy grasshoppers
India Matters
A medic arranges samples for COVID-19 rapid antigen testing in Kolkata (Photo | PTI)
50-year-old cancer patient beats coronavirus in Delhi
Bollywood actor Sonu Sood (Photo | Twitter)
Sonu Sood helps TN students stuck in Russia fly back home
Candidates are seen writing the UPSC Examination in an exam centre at Madurai on Sunday | KK Sundar
197 women qualify in civil services exam 2019
The military and police bands will perform on Wednesday afternoon at Vishakhapatnam, Nagpur and Gwalior.
I-Day: Military bands to perform across India to express gratitude to corona warriors

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lebanese firefighters work at the scene of an explosion in the Lebanese capital Beirut on August 4. (File Photo | AFP)
Beirut is gone: A shattered Lebanon emerges from the rubble stunned, wounded
Common cold infection may train body to recognise coronavirus: Study
Gallery
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
As Ayodhya gears for the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Temple on August 5, here are some designs of how the proposed temple will look like.
Here's how the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya will look
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp