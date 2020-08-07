STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Call to widen Pottachal canal to avoid flooding at Kalamassery

The residents of Kalamassery have demanded widening of the Pottachal canal which has been overflowing in heavy rains for the past few days.

Published: 07th August 2020 03:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2020 03:55 AM

The flooded Vidya Nagar area at Kalamassery

By Ramu R
Express News Service

KOCHI: The residents of Kalamassery have demanded widening of the Pottachal canal which has been overflowing in heavy rains for the past few days. Around 500 houses were adversely affected in the recent rains. According to G Rajesh, treasurer, Vidya Nagar Welfare Committee, at Kalamassery, at least 25 houses were submerged during the heavy rain which occurred last week. 

“The volume of water flowing through the canal has considerably increased over the past two years. Though the depth and width of the drains in our locality were increased to five metres and desilting was done, water continues to enter our houses as the canal is narrow in certain parts like Andhu Mukku,” he said. 

The Pottachal canal, constructed almost 30 years back, is also the only existing drainage from Kalamassery market to Edappally canal. It also bears the huge volume of water from the drains near Kalamassery Metro Station, Model Engineering College in Thrikkakara municipality, Cochin University of Science and Technology and a portion of the industrial estate and KIMS Hospital in Pathadipalam.    

M J Joseph, secretary, Rebuilt Pottachal Action Committee, said, “In certain areas, the width is just two or one metres (Vidyanagar to Kallidumbu). This needs to be widened to four metres to prevent flooding in the area. Retaining water by constructing wells or check dams at areas that are elevated and building a separate canal from the Metro area to Edappally canal were some of the other suggestions put forward by the action committee.

According to the committee’s findings, around 1,500 houses were partially affected due to flooding while around 450 face a severe threat. The building of compound walls near the canal and the increase in the number of houses in the area were also highlighted by Shahjahan Kadappally, University ward councillor, for the unrestricted flow of water through the canal. 

“The sand deposited after de-silting on the banks of the Edappally canal and other construction waste from the Metro and other commercial establishments in the area blocks the Edappally canal which causes flooding in the Pottachal canal,” Shahjahan said.

