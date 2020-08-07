STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Collector gifts tab to student

Attributing his success to  hard work  Vinayak said he wants to study B Com and later enter the civil service.

Published: 07th August 2020 03:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2020 03:52 AM   |  A+A-

Ernakulam Collector S Suhas

Ernakulam Collector S Suhas (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: District Collector S Suhas on Thursday presented a tab to Muvattupuzha resident Vinayak, who scored high marks in the Plus-Two examinations and was even congratulated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently. He is a student of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Neriamangalam.

Vinayak was accompanied by his father when he received the gift from the collector. The tab was provided by TecQ mobile shop on the collector’s request. He had stood first in the commerce stream by scoring 493 out of 500. Out of the 548 Jawahar Navodaya schools in the country, Vinayak stood first among students under the Scheduled Caste category.He is the younger son of daily wage labourer M K Manoj and Thanka of ‘Malil’ in Madakkathanam, Muvattupuzha.

Attributing his success to  hard work  Vinayak said he wants to study B Com and later enter the civil service.Actor Mohanlal also congratulated the student on the phone and offered financial assistance for his higher studies. Vishnu Prasad is his brother.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
S Suhas
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 not solely responsible for varied level of symptoms: CCMB
Medical staff at a Covid-19 testing centre in Hyderabad (Photo | R V K Rao, EPS)
Telangana to face COVID-19 bed crisis by September 30, indicates study
Is Ayurveda magic working? Study focuses on quarantined persons
When will Covid cases in Kerala start declining? Experts differ

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
We have all spent the better part of 2020 turning to music for comfort. (Representational Image)
Meet the Beirut lady who played the piano in her damaged home after the blast
Lebanese firefighters work at the scene of an explosion in the Lebanese capital Beirut on August 4. (File Photo | AFP)
Beirut is gone: A shattered Lebanon emerges from the rubble stunned, wounded
Gallery
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
As Ayodhya gears for the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Temple on August 5, here are some designs of how the proposed temple will look like.
Here's how the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya will look
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp