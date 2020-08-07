Collector gifts tab to student

By Express News Service

KOCHI: District Collector S Suhas on Thursday presented a tab to Muvattupuzha resident Vinayak, who scored high marks in the Plus-Two examinations and was even congratulated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently. He is a student of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Neriamangalam.

Vinayak was accompanied by his father when he received the gift from the collector. The tab was provided by TecQ mobile shop on the collector’s request. He had stood first in the commerce stream by scoring 493 out of 500. Out of the 548 Jawahar Navodaya schools in the country, Vinayak stood first among students under the Scheduled Caste category.He is the younger son of daily wage labourer M K Manoj and Thanka of ‘Malil’ in Madakkathanam, Muvattupuzha.

Attributing his success to hard work Vinayak said he wants to study B Com and later enter the civil service.Actor Mohanlal also congratulated the student on the phone and offered financial assistance for his higher studies. Vishnu Prasad is his brother.