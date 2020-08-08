STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kochi registers for India Cycles4Change Challenge

These cycle lanes and cycles may enact the last mile connectivity to the non-motorised transport system.

Representational Image

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Cochin Smart Mission Limited (CSML), in an attempt to make the city more cyclist-friendly, has decided to invite suggestions from the public for India Cycles 4 Change Challenge. CSML will represent Kochi to create infrastructural facilities, safe and cycling-friendly roads. 

These cycle lanes and cycles may enact the last mile connectivity to the non-motorised transport system. Kochi is one of the 95 cities to have registered for the India Cycles4Change Challenge, an initiative of Smart Cities Mission Union, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Government of India (MOHUA). 
The India chapter of the Institute for Transportation and Development Policy (ITDP) will the knowledge partner guiding cities through the challenge.

“Kochi, the business capital of Kerala, is indeed a hub of tourism and a growing urban agglomerate. CSML is beckoning both tourists and residents of Kochi to the unexplored possibilities of Cycling. Kochi is gearing up to participate in the Cycling4Change (C4C) challenge. 

The lifestyle changes from machine to pedal will greatly enhance the health of the citizens and reduce the carbon footprint for a greener tomorrow. In order to address the hurdles in embracing cycling as an alternative mode of transport, this initiative intends to usher urban planning in the right direction. 

It is essential that people of Kochi join hands in order to win this challenge. Please share your ideas and suggestions to make your city a place for hassle-free and comfortable travel,”said Alkesh Kumar Sharma, IAS, CEO, CSML.          

The India Cycles4Change Challenge was announced on June 25, by Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of State (Independent Charge), MoHUA at the 5th anniversary celebrations of the Smart Cities Mission. It aims to inspire and support the cities to implement quick cycling-friendly initiatives in response to Covid-19 threat that is being faced by the country right now. 

The challenge will run in two stages. Stage 1 will continue till October, where cities will pilot initiatives such as pop-up cycle lanes, host public consultations, conduct surveys, and hold campaigns to promote cycling, which will help develop a scale-up strategy. 

Based on the pilots and city-wide proposals submitted, 11 cities will be shortlisted in October for stage 2.  In this stage, they will be awarded `1 crore and will be guided by national and international experts to scale-up the initiatives. This stage will extend till May 2021.

