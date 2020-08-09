Drinking water woes continue to plague residents of Mulavukad island

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The availability of drinking water has been a perennial problem for residents of Mulavukad, a small island in the district.Recently, the residents had to go without drinking water for four days when the main pipeline supplying water to the area got damaged. Though the supply has been restored now, the residents say the water pressure is insufficient.

“All this while, the huge overhead tanks built at Ponnarimangalam and Vallarpadam remain empty,” said Abhijith K John, president of Nerkazhchavedi.“People’s representative will say a pipeline has been laid and water is being supplied. But what use is it when drinking water comes through the pipeline at odd times?” he wondered.He said the water is supplied at odd hours like 3am and women have to stand with pots and pans to collect water for their homes.

“When we approach the officials, they ask us to build underground tanks and collect water. We have been left to fend for ourselves by every government, be it the LDF or UDF,” Abhijith alleged.

“Constructing an underground tank will solve the problem of pressure. However, in Mulavukad, especially in ward 2 and 3, the houses are situated close to each other and the residents are not well-off. They cannot afford to construct big concrete tanks,” said N A Ansar, former president of Mulavukad panchayat. He said he has been making the rounds of Kerala Water Authority (KWA) offices for a solution.

“What is funny is that KWA authorities too are unaware about the existence of the two huge overhead tanks at Mulavukad. If the tanks are used, all water-related problems of Mulavukad will be solved. However, none is bothered. The premises of the tanks resemble a waste dump now,” he said. He said the tanks were a classic example of how a project made using taxpayers’ money was left to rot by officials.