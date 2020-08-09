More private hospitals to add teeth to Ernakulam’s Covid-19 battle

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In efforts to strengthen their battle against the pandemic, the district authorities plan to rope in more private hospitals for Covid-19 treatment soon. So far, around 82 private hospitals have joined hands with the government to fight the disease following which 81 Covid patients have been admitted for treatment.

“Admission of Covid patients to private hospitals began last month. Now, we are now looking forward to roping in more healthcare workers and private hospitals in the district,” said District Collector S Suhas.

However, shortage of health workers in government hospitals, continues to be a cause for worry for authorities. “The major concern is staff shortage at government hospitals, including Ernakulam General Hospital (GH) and Kalamassery Medical College (KMC),” said a health official.

Recently, a few nurses tested Covid-19 positive at the KMC. “The situation is turning for the worse. The healthcare personnel are always at a risk of contracting the virus. If the staff are infected, it will affect the entire hospital operations,” said a staff nurse. Presently, over 250 nurses and 20 non-medical staff, including cleaning personnel are working shifts at the medical college.

60 pvt labs involved in swab collection

According to health officials, 60 private labs are involved in swab collection in the district. An online facility for real-time evaluation of available facilities in the district which was set up in the district is turning out to be a success. “The team monitors the hospitals which are available for treatment in the district. Even before the patient is shifted, authorities will be informed and necessary arrangements will be made at the hospital. In case of an emergency, transportation facilities will also be made available. The First Line Treatment Centres (FLTC) and hospitals will be coordinated by the team,” said a health official.

Even the telemedicine facility offered by the health department is garnering good response from patients, especially those staying in quarantine. So far, 8,600 patients have made use of the telemedicine service in the district.