Engineering college’s video series on successful women garners huge response

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A video series featuring high-achieving women from various fields across the globe, launched by the Innovation and Entrepreneurship Development Cell (IEDC) of the Government Model Engineering College (MEC), Kochi, received overwhelming response from the student community. The initiative was taken up during the nationwide lockdown, to give homebound students the opportunity to listen to and learn from these esteemed speakers.

The first video featuring Nikita Mallya was released on May 20. A MEC alumna of the 2015-19 batch, she is currently pursuing her Masters at Columbia University, while interning with Tesla. The second speaker was Roopa George, director of the Asian Kitchen by Tokyo Bay, while Anubha Maneshwar, founder of the Girlscript Foundation, became the third speaker. Anubha was featured in the Forbes 30 Under 30 list. The fourth speaker was Malavika A K, the art director of the popular band When Chai Met Toast. The series came to an end on August 2 with Noha Al-Khalqi, of Millennium Fellowship, a UN-affiliated fellowship programme.

Spanning over two months, the series showcased the journeys of accomplished women in a bid to inspire young men and women rising up in their respective fields. The event was a resounding success, with viewers and even the speakers thanking the IEDC for hosting the event.

Allen Joseph, CEO of IEDC MEC, said, “In a society where gender equality is still far from fruition, we wanted the series to inspire the student community. We were seeking to propagate the important message of breaking societal prejudices by taking a peek into the lives of these amazing women and celebrating their achievements.”