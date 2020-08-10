STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Kochi Corporation may lose Central grant this year

According to Chandran, even during 2019-20, the corporation was unable to fully utilise the FC grant.

Published: 10th August 2020 04:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2020 04:24 AM   |  A+A-

The Kochi Corporation office

The Kochi Corporation office

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Inefficiency and lack of awareness may result in the Kochi corporation losing the 15th Finance Commission (FC) grant for the year 2020-21.

A notification dated June 30, issued by the Local Self Government Department, had asked the civic body to present a revised plan for budget utilisation before the district planning committee within a specified date, in order to avail the renewed annual funds. As per the new budget, a total of `83 crore will be allotted to the corporation as the government’s share, in addition to `59 crore as the FC grant.

“However, even in the last council meeting, no decision was made regarding the projects to be included under the revised plan,” said Kochi Corporation LDF parliamentary party secretary V P Chandran. Now even the councillors were unsure if the drafting and submission of the project plan can be completed on time for the disbursal of funds, he added.According to Chandran, even during 2019-20, the corporation was unable to fully utilise the FC grant.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kochi Corporation Finance Commission 15th Finance Commission
India Matters
Air India's Dubai-Kozhikode flight splits into two on Karipur runway. (Photo | PTI)
Kozhikode plane crash: Did ill-fated Air India flight land at speed higher than normal?
Common cold infection may train body to recognise coronavirus: Study
For representational purposes
At least 50% of Tamil Nadu's COVID-19 victims diabetic, single-biggest risk factor
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample for COVID- 19 testing through rapid antigen methodology in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
COVID-19: Ventilators no more first choice, doctors prefer oxygen therapy for critical patients

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mohanamma tested positive for the virus last month, and was admitted to the Kurnool GGH on July 13. 
Diet, meditation help 105-year-old woman from Kurnool beat COVID-19
Kerala landslide Munnar landslide (Photo | Kerala PRD website)
Kerala landslide: Six more bodies pulled out as toll rises to 49, 22 still missing
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp