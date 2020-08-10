Rain fury: 1,200 people shifted to 46 relief camps in Ernakulam

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Monsoon showers and accompanying winds which gathered strength in the past two days have damaged houses and disrupted power lines in many parts of Ernakulam district.So far, six houses were completely flattened while another 224 houses suffered partial damage in the district. A total of 1,200 people of 453 families have been moved to relief camps.

In all, there are 46 relief camps in Ernakulam under three categories. Of these, 36 are general camps. Besides, 67 elderly people above the age of 60 are accommodated at eight camps designated for senior citizens.

Separate relief camps have been set up for people evacuated from flood-prone areas, who had been undergoing home quarantine as per Covid-19 protocol. Similarly, two camps have been set up for those under observation. These two camps currently house 18 people.

Aluva and surrounding areas, which were under triple lockdown, are all categorised as flood-prone areas. Aluva town as well as neighbouring panchayats have suffered huge losses during the flood in 2018. So far, seven camps have been opened in Aluva taluk.

Paravoor, where the recurrent floods had taken a huge toll, 16 camps have been opened. Eight camps are open under Kanayannoor taluk and seven in Kothamangalam, two in Kunnathunadu and four in Muvattupuzha. The water level in the Muvattupuzha river reached the danger mark on Sunday and many areas like Kochangadi are inundated.

According to District Collector S Suhas, the water level at Bhoothathankettu dam is stable. “There is no marginal increase in the water level in Periyar as on Sunday. The increase in water level in Muvattupuzha river is due to the opening of shutters of the Malankara dam,” he said.

In West Kochi, two relief camps have been opened. Though Kochi received 13 cm rainfall as on Sunday night, no major waterlogging issue was reported thanks to Operation Breakthrough, said the collector.

Muvattupuzha river crosses danger level

The district administration, on Sunday night, issued a warning that the water level of Muvattupuzha river breached the danger level of 10.515 m. “Gauge stations along the river except the one in Kothamangalam are flooded. While the water level has receded slightly, heavy rain resumed in the catchment areas of Malankara dam,” a statement said.