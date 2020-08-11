STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP to protest against Corp’s ‘inefficiency’ in handling monsoon fury

As per the allegation, the corporation authorities had submitted a contradictory report before the High Court and the high-level meeting convened to discuss the issue of waterlogging.

Flooded KSRTC bus station in Kochi

Flooded KSRTC bus station in Kochi. (Photo | Arun Angela, EPS

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The BJP Ernakulam mandalam committee will intensify its protest against the alleged ineptness on the part of the corporation authorities to provide a lasting solution to the issue of waterlogging and the delay in rehabilitation projects in the city.

As part of this,  the committee members will start a signature campaign to put pressure on the authorities.
After collecting the signatures, they will submit a memorandum before the officers concerned, citing the lackadaisical attitude of the corporation, which has submitted a contradictory report before the High Court.

As per the allegation, the corporation authorities had submitted a contradictory report before the High Court and the high-level meeting convened to discuss the issue of waterlogging. The Mayor had told the meeting that more than Rs 30 crore was spent last year on steps to resolve waterlogging while in court it was submitted that only Rs 5 crore was actually spent.

