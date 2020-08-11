STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Major FLTCs filling up fast, more centres to be opened

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The daily Covid-19 cases in Ernakulam touched 100 mark again on Monday with 101 fresh cases being reported in the district. The number of patients in the Covid-19 First-Line Treatment Centres (FLTCs), the public health centres specially set up to treat symptomatic and patients with mild symptoms, is also increasing.

As per the health department, 717 persons are now under treatment at 12 FLTCS, while nearly 140 such centres have been set up in the district, offering beds for 8,644 people in the district. Persons who test positive for Covid-19 but not affected by other comorbid diseases or severe health issues are being treated at such centres.

Of the total FTLCs, four of them are special centres after some of the inmates there tested positive. These are Thrikkakara Karunalayam, Chunangamveli S D Convent, Ashokapuram Carmal and Samaritan. In Thrikkakara Karunalyam, there are 10 patients while five persons are under treatment at Ashokapuram Carmel CFLTC.

Apart from these special centres, Adlux Convention Centre at Angamaly, CIAL Convention Centre at Nedumbassery, Rajagiri College of Social Sciences at Kalamassery, Keeezhmad Model Residential School, NUALS, Perumbavoor EMS Hall, Aluva UC College and Mattanchery Town Hall are the other major FLTCs in the district. There are 300 beds at Adlux and 24 patients are at the facility. As many as 174 patients are admitted in CIAL Convention Centre, which has 250 beds, while of the 165 beds in NUALS, 152 are already filled. In Keezhmad MRS, 58 people are admitted, while the facility can acc0omdocate 100 patients.

The Perumbavoor EMS Hall, which has 85 beds, already has 62 patients. In Aluva UC College, 74 of the 98 beds are occupied. The Rajagiri FLTC, which can accommodate 164 persons, has 148 patients already. In Mattanchery FLTC, 10 of the 72 beds are occupied.

In these eight FLTCs, a total of 1,234 persons can be accommodated. At the current occupancy level, they can collectively accommodate 517 more patients. Once the existing FLTCs are filled, the district administration will start admitting patients to the remaining facilities which have already been set up.

