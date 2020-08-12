Artist Sidharthan awarded New York-based Pollock-Krasner Grant for artistic journey

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Renowned Artist Sidharthan has been selected for the New York, USA based Pollock-Krasner Foundation Grant. $ 15000 is granted for his artistic endeavors in coming year. Siddharthan was born in Kilimanoor in Thiruvananthapuram district and has been doing his artistic work in Kochi for last 35 years.

He has already exhibited several paintings in various cities in India. Sidharthan has performed in many state and national art camps. He has received numerous awards including the State Award of the Kerala Lalithakala Academy. He was the HOD of the finearts department in RLV College, Thripunithura.