Homeless woman found dead near Kaloor

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A-55-year-old woman was found dead near Kaloor on Tuesday. The police officers said Geetha — more details about her are still unknown — was found dead around 3pm on Tuesday by members of a non-governmental organisation when they tried to wake her up to give her food. “We have shifted the body to the Ernakulam MCH for a Covid test. At present, we do not have any information about where she is from. From what we learnt other street-dwellers, Geetha had been staying beneath Kochi Metro pillars for the past six months,” said a police officer.