By Express News Service

KOCHI: The district recorded one more Covid death on Tuesday. The deceased is Aluva native M D Devasi, who was undergoing treatment at Ernakulam Medical College Hospital (MCH) since July 25. To confirm that Devasi died of Covid, his swab samples were sent to the National Institute of Virology, Alappuzha. Dr Fathahudeen, nodal officer, Ernakulam MCH, said the deceased had been suffering from diabetes and high blood pressure. “He was referred to the MCH from Aluva District Hospital after he developed pneumonia,” he said.

Meanwhile, the condition of 10 other Covid patients under treatment at the MCH remains critical. “The condition of a 53-year-old Kunnukara native is critical. She is suffering from pneumonia and had tested Covid positive on July 13. She was transferred from a hospital in Aluva after testing positive,” Fathahudeen said.

The other critical patients being treated at the MCH are a 54-year-old cancer patient from Moothakunnam, a 38-year-old Vattaparambu native, a 24-year-old Kalamassery native with severe Covid symptoms, a 57-year-old Aluva resident, a 70-year-old North Paravoor resident, an 80-year-old Ponekkara resident, a 67-year-old Kalamassery resident, a 76-year-old diabetic patient from Palarivattom and a 50-year-old Fire and Rescue Services staffer who is a resident of Perumbavoor.

More

CONTAINMENT ZONES

ADDED

Local body Ward/ divisions

Aluva municipality 19

Kumbalam GP* 16

Thiruvaniyoor GP 3, 13

Thuravoor 2

Edathala GP 17

Paingottoor GP 13

Kuttampuzha GP 13

Kottuvally GP 22

Kuzhuppilly GP 2

Vengola GP 6, 11

Neeleswaram GP 1

Kochi Corp 68, 40

REMOVED

Aluva municipality 13

Kochi Corp 36

Muvattupuzha 21

municipality

Alangad GP 12

Rayamangalam GP 4

Keezhmad GP 4, 6, 9, 12-17

Choornikkara GP 1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 11, 12, 14-16

*GP = grama panchayat