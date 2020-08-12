Unhygienic bathroom: Rights panel flays KSRTC

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala State Human Rights Commission (KSHRC) has pulled up the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) for the unhygienic bathroom facilities at the Ernakulam bus stand after an officer of Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation complained about it.Based on the complaint, the rights panel directed the KSRTC central zone executive director to file a report. The poor condition of the bathrooms was also highlighted by Kochi Corporation before the commission.

As per a release from the panel, the corporation told KSHRC chairperson Justice Antony Dominic that the condition of public bathrooms at the bus stand was ‘deplorable’. It claimed it had sent a letter to the station master directing the official to take corrective steps.

The floor of the bathroom was damaged and pipes were not functioning. The entire premises was stinking of urine, the corporation said. In his complaint, Karnataka RTC officer said the severe unhygienic condition of the bathroom resulted in spread of communicable diseases. He said travellers were forced to use the dilapidated bathroom as there was no other option available.