A Malayali with all her heart

KOCHI: Born to a Chilean mother and an American father who met in India, Aparna Mulberry grew up in Kerala learning Malayalam. She now showcases her love for the language through her Instagram handle @invertedcoconut

When 3-year-old Aparna Mulberry shifted with her parents to Kerala, other students in her class wondered why she was different. The name was unquestionably Indian but Aparna was a white student, born to a Chilean mother and an American father who met in India. Nevertheless, no sooner the diligent Aparna learnt Malayalam was she embraced into the fold. When she was 15, her parents moved from Kollam to the United States, where she experienced a cultural shock on various levels. Desperate to speak Malayalam and reconnect with her old friends for years, Aparna created an Instagram account titled ‘Inverted Coconut’ six months ago. And within a matter of months, Aparna has captured the hearts of tens of thousand Malayalis, non-resident Malayalis and non-Malayalis.

One look at Aparna’s videos and you’ll be hooked. Currently residing in France with her wife Amrita Sri whom she met amid the humanitarian activities of Amma (Mata Amritanandamayi) in the US, Aparna speaks extensively about her daily life and travel experiences, wait for it, in fluent Malayalam. One can’t help but be pleasantly surprised over how eloquent she is. “Even though I grew up in Kerala, I opted for Sanskrit in school. I have a tinge of the local slang in my Malayalam as I learnt the language exclusively from my friends,” she says.

Aparna’s parents met in India, fell in love, got married and headed back to the US where Aparna was born. When she was three, they came to Kollam and sought solace in the Amritapuri Ashram. Till date, Aparna’s mother continues to reside there, along with her daughter-in-law’s mother and is visited by Aparna regularly.

Malayalis are around the globe, the marketing professional had an arduous time finding them. “A community of Malayali students chanced upon me at my university and asked me to host a programme in Malayalam. At that point, I hadn’t spoken the language for years but I had insane fun trying to speak the same at the event. Later, when I shifted to a small town in Europe with my wife, I had no one to speak Malayalam with. I wanted to speak the language and develop a connection. Therefore, I created this account and made efforts to improve. Now, I’m extremely confident; I still make mistakes, can’t read or write properly but my fluency has skyrocketed,” says the eager 30-year-old.

“Non-resident Malayalis would often tell me that they feel brown outside and white inside, but I felt exactly the opposite. Hence the name for the Instagram handle. The goal was to speak in Malayalam, have fun, motivate others and be proud of one’s roots, language and heritage.”

On being an inspiration

“After my encouragement and support, a Malayali friend in Europe decided to improve her fluency by starting a WhatsApp group with her friend in which they would leave voice messages for each other in Malayalam. I was proud to hear the same. I receive so many messages from people who have made efforts to learn Malayalam. They keep me going.”

On why Kerala beckons her the most

“I was raised in a community setting with people who want the best for you. I had an amazing upbringing and wish to have the same future for my children. Simultaneously, Amma is a teacher and my true inspiration. Being around her helps me connect with my inner divinity.”

On dispelling stereotypes

“I was called a ‘madama’ at school. They may not have understood the consequences but the term pains me. Until they highlight it I’ve never felt any difference between a Malayali and myself. Now, however, I speak up if I’m called such names.”

On living in Kerala and the West

“In Kerala, I’m always viewed as an outsider until I speak the language; their hearts melt and they wholeheartedly accept me. The barriers of culture can be diminished once you learn the language. Kerala is warm and giving, in contrast to the US. In the West, individual goals matter more than community goals, generally. But there’s personal space and ample freedom to be who you are.”