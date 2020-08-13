Tech to make hotel check-ins easy

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Now, one can complete the entire check-in process in any hotel effortlessly from their own device, without having to download any app or software. DigiValet – the makers of the innovative guest-facing technology across luxury hotels – has launched Thru, an end-to-end cloud-based solution.By facilitating check-ins remotely, from anywhere in the world, Thru eliminates all conventional touchpoints that the guests and hotel staff would otherwise be exposed to. Thru is remarkably easy is to use.

Thru ensures no more extended queues at the hotel reception and no more physical exchange of identity cards, forms and credit card, allowing for a seamless and safe experience in just four steps. Thru sends them an SMS inviting them to use the service 48 hours before a guest’s scheduled check-in.

Upon clicking the link, the guests are prompted to scan their identity cards which Thru uses to automatically fill the registration card fields. The guest can then review all the details, sign digitally and even pay the pre-authorisation amount securely using their preferred payment method. A confirmation code shows up confirming the completion of the process.