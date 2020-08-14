STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Adlux FLTC to be upgraded to Second-Line Treatment Centre

As of now, 705 patients are being treated in seven FLTCs that are fully function in the district.

Published: 14th August 2020 05:33 AM

Ventilators

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Second-Line Treatment Centres have been readied in Ernakulam district. The Adlux Convention Centre in Angamaly has been upgraded to a Second-Line Treatment Centre (SLTC). As many as 200 beds have been arranged in the facility.

According to health officials, patients with symptoms, including fever, cough, and mild breathing difficulty, will be admitted to the second-line treatment centres. However, those with serious and severe health issues and symptoms will be shifted to Government Medical College Hospital, Kalamassery.

“With the setting up of SLTCs, we have upgraded the treatment facility in the First-Line Treatment Centres (FLTC). The ICU facility and healthcare staff, including nurses experienced in ICU treatment, and doctors, will always be there at the SLTC. The facility of ICU ambulance is also facilitated so that even in an emergency situation,  we will be able to shift the patient to the Covid hospital,” said a health official.Patients will only be admitted after the visit of District Collector S Suhas to the centre.

As of now, 705 patients are being treated in seven FLTCs that are fully function in the district. As many as 934 beds have been arranged altogether in FLTCs.

