Covid spreads to Muvattupuzha suburbs, Ernakulam district sees 115 cases

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Covid-19 cases are rising in Ayavana and Vazhakulam near Muvattupuzha and Thrikkakara in the district which reported 115 new cases on Thursday. Of the new patients, 113 got infected through local transmission.

As many as 15 persons in Ayavana, 10 in Thrikkakara including three inmates of Karunalayam care home and convent, and 11 persons in Vazhakulam tested positive for the virus. “The sources of infection of all these persons have been identified and we have also taken measures to quarantine their contacts and increase testing in the worst-affected areas,” said a health official.

In West Kochi, the situation continues to be challenging. Six persons in Fort Kochi, eight in Mattanchery, and one person in Chellanam tested positive. The Chellanam cluster which saw a dip in the Covid positive cases in the first week of this month is now witnessing an increase. As many as 40 Covid positive cases have been reported in the coastal hamlet since August 7.

“In Chellanam, wards 15, 16, and 17 were the hotspots earlier and rest of the areas were not that affected but now the virus has spread to the nearby wards. Therefore, the cases are rising,” said a health official.

On a positive note, 109 persons recovered from the infection in the district during the day. A total of 1,359 persons are undergoing treatment for Covid-19 in the district.

Covid death

The district also reported a Covid death. Seventy-three-year-old Aluva native Abdul Khadar, who was undergoing treatment for Covid at Government MCH, Kalamassery, passed away on Thursday. According to the hospital authorities, he had heart ailments and high blood pressure. According to Dr A Fathahudeen, nodal officer for Covid-19 in the MCH, seven patients are in a critical condition at the hospital.